Ajay Devgn's Juhu bungalow faces BMC action; portions demolished over unauthorised construction

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn's Juhu bungalow in Mumbai has come under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) scanner, with portions of the property reportedly demolished over alleged unauthorised construction.

Ajay Devgn's Juhu bungalow faces BMC action

According to the BMC, action was taken against alleged unauthorised construction at Ajay Devgn's Juhu bungalow, with certain portions of the property demolished. The civic body alleged that internal modifications, partition walls, window installations and other construction work were being carried out without the necessary permissions.

For the unversed, on September 10, 2026, the BMC issued a notice under Section 354A of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, directing an immediate halt to the work and seeking the required documents and permits. However, the civic body stated that as the construction continued despite the notice, it proceeded to demolish parts of the unauthorised structure.

Pictures of the demolition at Ajay Devgn's Juhu bungalow have surfaced online. Take a look below.

This development comes at a time when Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 is enjoying a successful box office run. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the mystery thriller has emerged as the biggest hit of Ajay Devgn's career. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark in India and Rs 500 crore worldwide. However, its earnings witnessed a slight dip following the release of Rajinikanth's Jailer 2.

Within 15 days of its release, Drishyam 3 has minted Rs 336.10 crore in India. Its overseas gross collection stands at Rs 117.50 crore, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 520.27 crore.

Drishyam: The Conclusion is the final instalment in the popular Drishyam franchise. Besides Ajay Devgn, it features Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Kamlesh Sawant, Tabu, Saurabh Shukla, Rajat Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj and others in key roles.

The film is produced by Star Studio18 and Panorama Studios, with music for the film composed by Ravi Basrur, Karm and Rochak Kohli. The editing is done by Sandeep Francis, and Sudhir K. Chaudhary is the director of photography (DOP). On the work front, Devgn has several films in the pipeline, including Neeraj Yadav's Chauhaan and Rohit Shetty's comedy drama Golmaal 5.

(With ANI inputs)

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