Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAJOL.BERRY Ajay Devgn, Kajol celebrate one year of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Ajay Devgn and Kajol starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior completes one year today. The epic historical drama Tanhaji became the biggest blockbuster of 2020 before the coronavirus outbreak leads to the shutting of theatres. Celebrating the film's success Ajay took to his Twitter account, shared a clip from the film, and wrote ,“Tanhaji-The Unsung Hero helped ADFFILMS & me begin last year with a box office bang Due to the Pandemic, the rest of 2020 remained a blur. A year on, I'm taking time to celebrate this brave warrior again. Here’s to my co-actors, director & entire cast, and crew.”

Tanhaji-The Unsung Hero helped ADFFILMS & me begin last year with a box office bang🎉 Due to the Pandemic, the rest of 2020 remained a blur. A year on, I’m taking time to celebrate this brave warrior again✌️ Here’s to my co-actors, director & entire cast, and crew. pic.twitter.com/dpoWMAVJJb — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 10, 2021

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior marked the 100th film of Ajay Devgn's career. Ajay portrayed the role of Maratha warrior Taanaji Malusare fighting for the principle of 'Bhagwa' (saffron) flag and 'Swaraj' (home-rule) and 'Satya' (truth).

Kajol, who essayed his onscreen wife, Savitribai Malusare also shared the post and wrote, “The longest year ever ... #1YearOfTanhaji!”

It also featured Saif Ali Khan, in the antagonist role of Uday Bhan, a Rajput official, who used to work for Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ was directed by Om Raut and produced by Ajay Devgn's ADF and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

Ajay Devgn has commenced the shoot of his upcoming directorial film Mayday, wherein he plays the lead along with Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh. The film is expected to release on April 29, 2022. Post this, Ajay is expected to resume work on Syed Abdul Rahim's biopic, titled Maidaan. He will also be seen in Thank God, with Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh.