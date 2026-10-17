Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 sees box office dip after Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 release, check Friday's earnings

Ajay Devgn's mystery thriller Drishyam 3 has witnessed a slight dip in its box office collection following the release of Rajinikanth's Tamil action entertainer Jailer 2 on October 15. Released on October 2, Drishyam 3 has completed 15 days in theatres, earning over Rs 300 crore in India and crossing the Rs 500 crore mark worldwide. Read on to find out how much the film collected on Friday, October 16.

Drishyam 3 sees box office dip after Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 release

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 witnessed a drop in its box office collection on Friday, earning Rs 3 crore across 4,157 shows in India. This takes the film's total domestic net collection to Rs 336 crore.

Notably, Drishyam 3 earned Rs 5.25 crore across 14,717 shows in India on Wednesday, October 14. Its collection dropped to Rs 4.25 crore across 10,809 shows the following day, October 15, when Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 hit theatres.

The film's performance over the weekend will offer a clearer picture of its box office hold amid competition from new releases. These include Yami Gautam's Nayyi Navelli, Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story, Street Fighter and Ranabaali, which hit theatres on Friday.

Meanwhile, Jailer 2 has collected Rs 59.70 crore on its opening day and Rs 35.60 crore on its second day, taking its total net collection to Rs 95.30 crore.

A look at Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 box office run

Released on October 2, the much-anticipated thriller, Drishyam: The Conclusion, which marks the final instalment in the Drishyam franchise, opened to a strong response at the box office. The film collected Rs 62 crore on its opening day across 15,759 shows in India.

It continued its strong run over the opening weekend, earning Rs 53.50 crore on Day 2 and Rs 61 crore on Day 3. The film crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in India within its first two days and went on to collect Rs 245.50 crore at the domestic box office in its opening week.

Apart from Ajay Devgn, Drishyam 3 features Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Prakash Raj and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles.

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Jailer 2 Day 2 Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth's film maintains strong run, crosses Rs 200 crore worldwide