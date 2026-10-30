Ajay Devgn challenges Maharashtra FDA notice over Vimal Elaichi advertisement in Bombay HC

The Vimal Elaichi advertisement controversy involving Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan and Tiger Shroff has taken another turn. All three actors have now filed their responses to notices issued by the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) over their association with the campaign. However, Ajay Devgn has also taken the matter to court and filed a petition in the Bombay High Court challenging the FDA's notice.

The development comes after the Maharashtra FDA questioned the actors' appearance in the Vimal Elaichi advertisement, alleging that the campaign could amount to surrogate advertising for Vimal Pan Masala, a product whose sale is prohibited in the state. The regulator had issued show-cause notices to the three actors, asking them to explain their roles as brand endorsers.

Ajay Devgn challenges FDA notice in Bombay High Court

Ajay Devgn has approached the Bombay High Court to challenge the notice issued by the Maharashtra FDA. His petition marks a legal turn in the matter, which had so far centred on the regulator seeking explanations from the three actors over their participation in the advertisement.

The specific grounds Devgn raises in his petition and the relief he seeks from the court will be important to the next stage of the case. The court's response to the petition is also awaited.

Shah Rukh Khan and Tiger Shroff also file responses

The Maharashtra FDA had issued notices to Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff over the Vimal Elaichi campaign. The regulator has since received responses from all three actors. Two of them also requested personal hearings, which FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said have been completed.

The notices questioned whether the advertisement, despite promoting elaichi, indirectly reinforced the Vimal brand's association with pan masala. The FDA had asked the actors to explain their participation and why action should not be initiated against them under the applicable food safety provisions.

Why did the Maharashtra FDA issue notices to the actors?

The controversy centres on the distinction between advertising elaichi and indirectly promoting a pan masala brand. The Maharashtra FDA's concern is that the Vimal name and branding used in the elaichi campaign could maintain consumer recognition of Vimal Pan Masala, even though the advertisement does not directly feature the prohibited product.

The regulator has cited provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, which deal with misleading food advertisements and the responsibility of those involved in publishing them. It had also directed the actors to stop participating in the campaign and remove related promotional material from their social media accounts.

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