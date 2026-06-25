'Pathaanon se kehna, Chauhaan aa raha hai': Ajay Devgn announces new film set in Kashmir

New Delhi:

Ajay Devgn is heading back to the action genre with Chauhaan, and the makers have officially unveiled the film's first look. The announcement video introduces the project with an intense, action-packed glimpse that has already caught the attention of fans, particularly for its closing dialogue: "Pathaanon se kehna, Chauhaan aa raha hai."

Ajay Devgn in and as Chauhaan

The film was announced on Instagram on the birth anniversary of legendary action choreographer and Ajay Devgn's father, Veeru Devgan. Sharing the first glimpse, the makers wrote, “#CHAUHAAN aa raha hai. On the late Veeru Devgan Ji’s birth anniversary, we are bringing back our OG action star, Ajay Devgn, in an action entertainer built for the big screen. In cinemas on 1st October, 2027. Thank you Veeru Ji, for everything you gave to action cinema, and for a legacy that continues to inspire generations.”

The title announcement sets the tone for an action entertainer against the backdrop of Kashmir. The video opens with a powerful monologue that speaks about decades of conflict, a heavy military presence and temporary measures that have failed to restore lasting peace. It then builds towards a warning that a new force is arriving, ending with the dialogue, “Pathaanon se kehna, Chauhaan aa raha hai.”

Adding to the nostalgia, the teaser features the iconic song Jumma Chumma De De in the background. The makers also clarified that the track has been used under licence from Saregama India Limited. Watch the announcement video of Chauhaan here:

Fans seemed excited after the teaser release of Chauhaan. They wrote, "This is the OG Avatar of Ajay Devgan", "Another blockbuster loading from boss Ajay devgn", ""Pathano se kehna, Chauhan Aaya hai" Uff just fire Aur uske saath ye Jume wala Song....Bang on", "The OG action star perfectly described", "OG action star is back This is what audience expect from Ajay Devgn", and others.

When is Chauhaan releasing?

Chauhaan also marks Ajay Devgn's first collaboration with filmmaker Aanand L Rai. The film is presented by Jio Studios and Colour Yellow Productions, directed by Neeraj Yadav, and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma.

Known for memorable action roles throughout his career, Devgn appears to be returning to familiar territory with Chauhaan. The film is slated to release in theatres on October 1, 2027.

Also read: Mirzapur The Movie teaser has fans hooked, say 'Munna ki whistle plus Guddu face-off, bas yehi dekhna tha'