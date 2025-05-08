Aishwarya Rai to Manushi Chillar: A look at Bollywood actresses who won Miss World titles This year, India is hosting the 72nd edition of the Miss World pageant in the capital city of Hyderabad, Telangana. Take a look at Bollywood actresses who were crowned Miss World.

New Delhi:

The grand finale of the 72nd Miss World is scheduled to be held on May 31, 2025. It is significant to note that India is hosting the prestigious beauty pageant, and it will be interesting to see who will take home the Miss World crown this year. The opening ceremony will be held on May 10, 2025, at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium and the grand finale will take place at HITEX Arena, Hyderabad, Telangana.

Winning the Miss World title opens up a world of opportunities, often serving as a gateway for successful careers in various fields, including the film industry. Many titleholders go on to receive new projects, with some even making a place in the film industry. Today, we are going to tell you about the Bollywood actresses who won the Miss World titles and then made their debut in Bollywood.

Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan won the Miss World title in 1994 and made her debut in the Bollywood industry with the film 'Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya' in 1997. The film was directed by Rahul Rawail. It features Bobby Deol, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shammi Kapoor in the lead roles. It is significant to note that her performance in Mani Ratnam's Iruvar was highly praised by the audience.

Yukta Mookhey

Yukta Mookhey was crowned Miss World in 1999 and made her Bollywood debut in 2002 with the film 'Pyaasa' alongside Aftab Shivdasani, Zulfi Sayed and Anang Desai in the lead roles. The romantic drama film was directed by Anil Mattoo and A Muthu.

Priyanka Chopra

Indian actor and producer Priyanka Chopra was crowned Miss World in 2000. She made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with the film 'The Hero: Love Story of a Spy'. The action-thriller film was directed by Anil Sharma and written by Shaktimaan Talwar. The film features Jaat actor Sunny Deol, Preity G Zinta and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead roles. For the unversed, the actress got married to American singer and actor Nick Jonas in 2018.

Manushi Chillar

Manushi Chillar is the recent one to win the Miss World title for India in 2017. She made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar's starrer Samrat Prithviraj. The action-epic drama also features Sanjay Dutt and Ashutosh Rana in the lead roles.

