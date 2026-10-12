Aishwarya Rai shares a rare glimpse of Amitabh Bachchan in birthday wish, calls him 'Pa-Dadaji'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, like her yearly ritual, wished her father-in-law, Amitabh Bachchan, with a photo featuring the veteran with her granddaughter Aaradhya. She wrote a cute message to go with it.

Aishwarya's birthday wish for 'Pa' Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan hugged Aaradhya in the photo posted by Aishwarya. Wishing the 84-year-old, she wrote, "Happy Birthday dearest Pa-Dadajiii Love and God Bless always." Take a look at the photo here:

Amitabh Bachchan recent revelation about his knee injury worried fans

Amitabh Bachchan, during one of the recent KBC episodes, revealed that he injured his left knee after slipping and falling during a shoot. The actor shared the update while addressing the audience, explaining why he was finding it difficult to stand for long during the opening monologue.

Bachchan usually delivers his opening monologue while standing at the centre of the stage. However, his recent injury has made it difficult for him to follow the same routine.

The actor said the incident took place a day before, when he slipped and fell during a shoot, hurting his left knee. He pointed towards the injured area while explaining the situation. His revelation left the audience concerned, with several people gasping after hearing about the fall.

However, Bachchan reassured everyone that the injury was not serious. He said he would continue to stand while hosting the challengers, despite facing “little bit of difficulty standing up” during the opening monologue.

The audience also wished the veteran actor a speedy recovery. Bachchan explained that he would stand whenever required during the show but would remain seated at the beginning of the episode to avoid putting unnecessary pressure on his injured knee.

What are Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming projects?

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has several projects lined up. He will next be seen in Section 84, a courtroom drama directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. The film also stars Diana Penty, Nimrat Kaur and Abhishek Banerjee. It is currently in post-production.

Senior Bachchan will also return as Ashwatthama in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD Part 2. The upcoming sequel will feature him alongside Prabhas and Kamal Haasan.

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Madhuri Dixit recreates her iconic Chandramukhi look on KBC 18, Amitabh Bachchan says 'Kya baat hai'