Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posts adorable picture of parents on their wedding anniversary

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan often posts on social media and is quite active. Whenever she posts, fans flood the comment section to express their lovely wishes for the actress. Recently, Aishwarya posted throwback pictures of her parents wishing them on their wedding anniversary. The first picture showed her daughter Aaradhya with her late father. The second picture offered a glimpse of the actress with her father. In the third one, Aishwarya can be seen posing with her daughter and mother in front of a photo frame of her father.

Along with the picture, the heartwarming caption read. "Love you eternally, dearest darling Mommy-Doddaaa and Daddy-Ajjaaa. Much prayers and Love on your Anniversary God Bless". Fans too wished her parents on their anniversary. One user wrote, "She owes to her features to her mommy. Beautiful couple". Another user wrote, "Itne sunder parents hain to beti to Ms World hogi".

Recently, Aishwarya was spotted attending her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan's annual day function. She was present with Abhishek Bachchan, Agastya Nanda and others. In another video, Aishwarya and Abhishek both seen escorting Brindya Rai to the car. Aishwarya Bachchan was seen holding her mother, while Abhishek also made sure to tightly hold her hand so that she could get support from him. Being the perfect son-in-law, he soon helped her to get in the car

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently made a strong comeback with Mani Ratnam's directorial Ponniyin Selvan. In the film, she played the role of Pazhuvoor Ilaiya Rani Nandini Devi, portraying an antagonist.

