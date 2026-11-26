Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently featured in a family picture shared by her sister-in-law Shrima Rai. The photograph showed the actor posing with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, who was seen wearing a crown. Shrima shared the picture as part of a carousel from her birthday celebrations.

Aishwarya Rai's sister-in-law Shrima posts family photo

Popular internet personality Shrima took to social media to share glimpses of her special day. The post included pictures from a temple visit, flowers, food and moments with her family. She also gave her followers a look at how she spent the day with her loved ones.

One of the photographs in the carousel featured Aishwarya and Aaradhya posing alongside the family. Aaradhya stood next to her mother, grandmother and cousin, while Shrima was also part of the frame.

In her birthday caption, Shrima spoke about spending the day doing things she enjoys and being surrounded by people close to her. She also mentioned celebrating the evening with her family. However, she did not name Aishwarya in the caption accompanying the family photograph. Take a look:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHRIMA RAI)Aishwarya, Aaradhya in new photo

Shrima Rai recalls being trolled over her family connection

Shrima Rai has previously spoken about facing online trolling and being pulled into conversations because of her connection to the Bachchan family. In an earlier conversation with Mohsinaa Ahmad on her YouTube channel, she recalled an incident from November that she felt was misrepresented on social media.

Shrima said she was suddenly portrayed as a "new character in this Bollywood saga that they were writing about". She also admitted that she was "immensely hurt" as her work as a blogger took a backseat in the discussions.

Without naming Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shrima said she never wanted her family connection to become her "calling card". She explained that while support from relatives is welcome, it should not take away from the recognition someone earns through their own work.

She shared, “I didn’t want that to be my calling card and it’s one thing to have the support of whoever you are related to, that’s something else. But if you are doing it on your own and you own that, it’s very unfair for someone to take that away from you without having an interview. So when I saw the wrong things written about me, I did put out a clarification.”

Shrima further recalled being portrayed as a "shady character", something she said she was "not okay with". She added that the trolling continued even after she put out a clarification.

She added, “Some trolls started comparing unnecessarily. Like there’s no way you can compare one woman’s journey to another’s journey. There’s no one who is saying to say that that woman hasn’t done what she has done and accomplished amazing things. Of course, respect is there for that but it doesn’t mean you have to disrespect somebody else. Just because you are a fan of that person, doesn’t mean you have to be a troll of this person.”

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan films.

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