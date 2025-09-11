Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gets big relief from Delhi High Court in personality rights case The High Court made it clear that if any institution or person misuses the identity of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, then it will create an illusion among the people that she is associated with that product or service.

New Delhi:

The Delhi High Court gave an order in favour of Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Thursday and said that now on her name, photo or things related to her personality cannot be used in any way without her permission.

Justice Tejas Karia, while stopping many companies and individuals, said that such misuse not only causes financial loss but also hurts her dignity.

The High Court made it clear that if any institution or person misuses the identity of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, then it will create an illusion among the people that she is associated with that product or service. This will harm her name and fame.

The court also said that the identity and dignity of any person are an important part of their life. In such a situation, using them without permission is a violation of their right to life and dignity.

This order is being considered a big step regarding personality rights, because even before this, many times, celebrities have been complaining about the misuse of their identity.

Now it remains to see if the court will also give its judgment in Abhishek Bachchan's favour, the actor had also approached the Delhi HC in the personality rights case.

According to news agency PTI, Abhishek Bachchan on Wednesday sought protection of his publicity and personality rights from the Delhi High Court. The actor has urged the court to stop websites and platforms from using his pictures, fake videos and pornographic content created fraudulently.

