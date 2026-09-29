Aishwarya Rai Bachchan brings old-world glamour to Paris Fashion Week 2026 in velvet and crystals

Global star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was back on the Paris Fashion Week runway, this time in a black velvet look covered with crystal detailing. The actor walked for L’Oréal Paris Le Défilé 2026, wearing a creation from Yara Shoemaker’s Fall/Winter 2026-27 collection.

The look was styled by Mohit Rai, Tarang Agarwal and Chintan Shah, with the styling keeping the attention on the structure and embellishment of the Yara Shoemaker outfit.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walks the Paris runway

The outfit had a fitted black velvet base with structured detailing and 3D fringe embroidery. A crystal-embellished cape was draped over it, making it one of the more noticeable elements of the look. Aishwarya paired the outfit with a crown-style headpiece. Her burgundy hair was also on display, a colour she has been sporting in recent appearances.

There was little else competing with the outfit. The styling was kept fairly focused, with the velvet, crystals and cape doing most of the work.

A familiar face at L’Oréal Paris show

Aishwarya has been associated with L’Oréal Paris for several years and regularly attends the brand’s Paris Fashion Week events. She has also walked at previous editions of Le Défilé. This year, she appeared alongside the brand’s other ambassadors and models for the 2026 presentation.

The look came from Yara Shoemaker’s Fall/Winter 2026-27 collection and brought together several of the designer’s recurring elements, including sculptural construction, fringe and embellishment. For Aishwarya, the Paris appearance was another outing where the actor kept things centred on the clothes. The black velvet outfit, crystal-covered cape and burgundy hair gave her a noticeably different look for the runway.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reunites with Celine Dion

Aishwarya was among the international L’Oréal Paris ambassadors and personalities who walked at the ninth edition of Le Défilé. Held at Place Joffre against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower, this year’s show followed the theme “Express Your Worth” and featured several well-known names, including Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria, Simone Ashley, Viola Davis, Cara Delevingne and Jane Fonda.

The evening also had a special moment for Aishwarya, who reunited with Céline Dion at the event. The two were seen hugging, holding hands and dancing together during the show.

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