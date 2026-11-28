Actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan recently reunited with fashion designer and politician Shaina NC at an event. The couple grabbed attention as they arrived in colour-coordinated traditional outfits. Shaina later shared pictures from their meeting on social media and recalled her long-standing friendship with Aishwarya, which goes back to the time when the actress won the Miss World title.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan twin in magenta outfits

In the pictures shared by Shaina, Aishwarya and Abhishek can be seen posing alongside the politician. The couple opted for matching magenta outfits for the outing. Aishwarya wore a magenta kaftan-style suit paired with a skirt, while Abhishek complemented her look in a matching kurta and white trousers. He completed his outfit with black-framed glasses.

Shaina NC recalls her 35-year-old friendship with Aishwarya

Sharing the pictures on X (formerly Twitter), Shaina penned a note about her bond with Aishwarya and recalled how their association began. She revealed that she started her career as a fashion designer when she was 18, around the time Aishwarya had won the Miss World title.

"Some friendships don't need constant contact. They just need trust. I started my career as a fashion designer when I was 18, then Aishwarya Rai was Miss World. 35 years later, we still pick up exactly where we left off (sic)," she wrote. Take a look:

Shaina also spoke about how Aishwarya supported her during her early days as a designer and continued to stand by her social initiatives, including those related to cancer patients. She shared that their friendship has remained strong despite not meeting regularly.

She added, "Wonderful to spend time with Aishwarya and Abhishek. No pretence, just a sense of old belonging that only time can build. Some bonds just don't need explaining. What I love about old friendships is the comfort - you meet after months or years, and it feels like yesterday. Aishwarya and I go so far back, from wearing my sarees, to her supporting my social initiatives especially cancer patients and when i was a struggling designer (sic)."

A look at Aishwarya and Abhishek's relationship

For the unversed, Aishwarya and Abhishek first met professionally around 1999-2000 and later shared screen space in films such as Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, Kuch Naa Kaho, Umrao Jaan, Dhoom 2 and Guru. Their friendship eventually turned into a relationship, and the couple got married on April 20, 2007. They welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya, in November 2011.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan films. Whereas Abhishek was last seen in Raja Shivaji and will be next seen in Shah Rukh Khan's King alongside Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rani Mukerji and others. The film is slated to hit theatres on December 24.

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