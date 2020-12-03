Image Source : FACEBOOK/@INNOCENT Ailing Kerala actress seeks financial help for treatment, government offers aid

Kerala government today offered all possible helps to Lok Sabha MP and Malayalam actor Innocent who is undergoing treatment for cancer at All India Institute of Medical Science in New Delhi.

"The state government will provide all helps to Innocent for his treatment, Chief Minister Oommen Chandy told reporters to a question during cabinet briefing here.

Innocent, LDF-independent MP elected from Chalakkudy Lok Saba constituency, had wrote on social networking site Facebook that he was admitted to the AIIMS after doctors advised him to continue the treatment.

"I used to have regular medical test after recovering from the disease. During the last medical test, doctors advised me to continue the treatment", he wrote in Facebook.

The actor said that as he was admitted to the AIIMS, he could not perform his duties as a member of parliament. After the completion of treatment 'I will be active', he added.