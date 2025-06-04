Ahead of Housefull 5's release, take a look at box office journey of hit franchise Akshay Kumar and Ritesh Deshmukh starrer Housefull 5 is gearing up for its theatrical release on June 6, 2025. Know the box office collections of the hit comedy franchise 'Housefull' here.

New Delhi:

The fifth instalment of the hit comedy franchise 'Housefull', titled 'Housefull 5', is all set to hit the silver screens worldwide on June 6, 2025. The film is directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film features a star-studded cast including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, among others in the lead roles.

Fans have expressed their excitement across social media platforms, eagerly counting down to the film’s release. The advance booking for the film 'Housefull 5' has now begun, and as per the report of industry tracker Sacnilk, over 70,000 tickets have been sold across India. It will be interesting to see whether this big-budget film can deliver a strong performance on its opening day. In this article, let's take a look at the box office collections of the hit franchise here.

Housefull (2010)

The comedy drama film 'Housefull' was directed by Sajid Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Written by Anvita Dutt, Sajid Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala, it was released in 2010. The film features Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Deepika Padukone, Lara Dutta, Arjun Rampal, Boman Irani, and Chunky Pandey in the lead roles. The total worldwide box office collection of Sajid Khan's film stands at Rs 119.00 crore. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the Bollywood movie was made under a budget of Rs 45 crore.

Housefull 2 (2012)

The second instalment of the comedy franchise 'Housefull', titled 'Housefull 2', was released in 2012 and considered a hit. Sajid Khan's film, which was made under a budget of Rs 72 crore, and its worldwide total box office collection was stood at Rs 188.40 crore. The film stars Akshay Kumar, John Abraham and Asin in the lead roles.

Housefull 3 (2016)

The third part of the 'Housefull' franchise, Housefull 3, hit the screens in 2016 and was a box office success. The comedy drama film was directed by Sajid and Farhad Samji, featuring Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Lisa Haydon, Jackie Shroff and Boman Irani in the lead roles. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film was made under a budget of Rs 85 crore and collected Rs 185.70 crore worldwide.

Housefull 4 (2019)

Farhad Samji's directorial 'Housefull 4' hit the big screens in 2019, revolves around the story of three couples who get separated from each other and then reincarnate after 600 years and meet each other. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Bobby Deol in the lead roles. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film was made under a budget of Rs 175 crore (approx), and the total worldwide box office collection stands at Rs 296 crore.

