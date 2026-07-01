Ahead of Aamir Khan's wedding, brother Faissal apologises to actor and family: 'Dil se chahta hoon ki rishta…'

New Delhi:

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is set to marry his partner, Gauri Spratt, in a private registered ceremony on July 5, 2026. Just days before his wedding, his brother Faissal Khan has apologised to the actor and their family for his past public remarks.

In a conversation with YouTuber Ujjwal Trivedi, Faissal admitted that speaking against his family publicly was a mistake. He said he has since apologised to Aamir Khan, their mother, sister Nikhat, and brother-in-law Santosh Hegde. He added that he now wants to move on and focus on keeping family peace instead of revisiting old issues.

Aamir Khan's brother Faissal Khan issues apology to family

On apologising to Aamir Khan and his family for his past mistakes and moving forward, Faissal Khan said, "Main apni Ammi se maafi maangna chahta hoon. Main Nikhat se bhi maafi maangna chahta hoon, kyunki jab insaan gusse, dard aur takleef mein hota hai, toh woh kabhi-kabhi aisi baatein bol deta hai jo nahi bolni chahiye. Maine Nikhat aur unke husband Santosh Hegde ke baare mein bhi kaafi kuch keh diya tha, jo bilkul nahi bolna chahiye tha. Main uske liye un dono se maafi maangta hoon. (I want to give this message to my family, especially to my mother. First of all, I want to apologise to her because I made a big mistake. I publicly spoke about my situation, and I admit that it was wrong. I also want to apologise to Nikhat. When a person is overwhelmed with anger, pain and emotional distress, they sometimes say things they shouldn't. I said many things about Nikhat and her husband, Santosh Hegde, that I should never have said. I sincerely apologise to both of them.)

He further added, "Main Aamir se bhi maafi maangna chahta hoon. Maine unke baare mein bhi kuch galat baatein kahi thi. Main sabse maafi maangta hoon aur chahta hoon ki hum sab milkar jo nayi shuruaat kar rahe hain, saath rehne aur khush rehne ki, usse hum barkarar rakhein. Main dil se chahta hoon ki hamara rishta aur mazboot ho." (I also want to apologise to Aamir. I made some inappropriate remarks about him as well, and I am sorry for that. I hope we can continue the new chapter we have started together as a family, living together peacefully and happily. My heartfelt wish is that our relationship becomes even stronger.)

What did Faissal say about how his family views his illness?

When asked how his family viewed his illness, he said, "Dekhiye wo ek aisa daur tha, bahut hi alag daur tha, aur shayad jab doctors ne, jab family mujhe doctor ke paas le gayi thi, toh shayad unka diagnosis galat ho gaya. Yeh bhi ho sakta hai, kyunki baad mein court ne mujhe government hospital mein jaanch ke liye bheja, toh wahan mujhe sab clean chit mili. Wahin kuch family members aise bhi hain jo hamesha maante rahe ki main bilkul theek hoon. Jaise meri badi behen Nikhat ne mujhe kai baar kaha, "Yaar, tumhe paranoid schizophrenia hai hi nahi." Mujhe yaad hai Ammi ne bhi kuch aisa hi kaha tha. Santosh ne bhi mujhe isi tarah support kiya tha. Nikhat ne toh yeh baat mujhe kai baar kahi hai. Lekin kuch log aaj bhi maante hain ki doctors ka diagnosis hi sahi tha. Isliye main apni family se request karta hoon ki ab woh mujhe samjhein, mujh par bharosa karein aur mujhe believe karein. Agar aap hamesha yahi sochte rahenge ki yeh insaan theek nahi hai ya pagal hai, toh phir aap us par bharosa kaise karenge? Aap usse samajh kaise paayenge? Phir woh doori kabhi khatam nahi hogi. Agar kisi par bharosa hi na ho, toh rishta aage kaise badhega? Aaj aap dekh sakte hain ki maine apne dum par ek feature film bana kar release ki. Agar main waqai mentally unfit hota, toh kya main itna bada project complete kar pata? Itne saalon mein bhi na society mein, na kisi aur jagah aisa koi waqia hua jahan maine koi aisa kaam kiya ho jo meri mental state par sawaal khada kare. Isliye main chahta hoon ki meri family bhi in sab baaton ko dhyan mein rakhe."

(That was a very different phase of my life. And maybe when the doctors evaluated me, when my family took me to them, their diagnosis might have been incorrect. That is also possible, because later the court sent me to a government hospital for examination. However, later, the court cleared me after an independent medical evaluation. At the same time, there were family members who always believed I was fine. My elder sister, Nikhat, told me many times, "You don't have paranoid schizophrenia." As far as I remember, my mother said something similar, and Santosh also expressed the same view. Nikhat, especially, reassured me of this on several occasions. Still, there are some family members who continue to believe that the doctors were right. That's why I want to request my family to understand me, believe in me and trust me now. If you continue to think that someone is mentally unwell or "crazy," how can you truly trust them? How can you understand them? That emotional distance will never disappear. Trust is essential for any relationship to move forward. Today, you can see that I independently made and released a feature film. If I were genuinely mentally unfit, would I have been able to complete such a demanding project? Over all these years, there hasn't been any incident in society or elsewhere where I behaved irrationally or did anything that would support those assumptions. Keeping all of this in mind, I hope my family will choose to trust me and move forward instead of holding on to the past.)

What was the controversy?

For the unversed, in August 2025, Faissal Khan, in a podcast with Pinkvilla, claimed that he was kept inside their Mumbai home for over a year and alleged that his family wrongly labelled him as mentally ill. He said, "Mujhe qaid kar ke rakha tha ghar mein ek saal and they were saying I've got schizophrenia and I'm a mad person and I will harm society. JJ Hospital mein mujhe 20 din rakha gaya, test kiya gaya, general ward mein, mental logon ke saath." (I was kept confined at home for a year. They claimed I had schizophrenia, that I was mentally ill and would pose a danger to society. I was admitted to JJ Hospital for 20 days, where I underwent tests in the general ward with psychiatric patients.)

However, later Aamir Khan's family issued a statement expressing distress over Faissal's remarks and said, "We are distressed by Faissal’s hurtful and misleading portrayal of his mother Zeenat Tahir Husain, his sister Nikhat Hegde, and his brother Aamir. As this is not the first time he has misrepresented these events, we feel it necessary to clarify our intentions and reaffirm our solidarity as a family."

On the work front, Faissal Khan started his acting career as a child artiste in the 1969 film Pyar Ka Mausam and later featured alongside Aamir Khan in the 2000 film Mela. He is known for his work in films like Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Faactory and Tum Mere Ho.

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