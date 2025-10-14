Ahaan Panday takes Saiyaara co-star Aneet Padda to Coldplay concert on her birthday | See pics

Ahaan Panday took his Saiyaara co-star, Aneet Padda, to a Coldplay concert ahead of her birthday on Tuesday, October 14. Ahaan posted several pictures and videos from their concert night together. However, the exact or timing of the photos couldn't be verified.
Ahaan Panday attends Coldplay concert with Aneet Padda
Beyond their work and stupendous chemistry, Ahaan and Aneet are also rumoured to be in a relationship. However, they have never acknowledged the same. Ahaan has yet to wish Aneet on Instagram, however, fans are going gaga over their concert photos. Take a look:
Ahaan Panday feeds cake to Aneet Padda
Yet another video from what seems like a birthday party last night, Ahaan is seeing feeding a piece of cake to his rumoured girlfriend. For the unversed, the duo have been spotted holding hands and jetting away from the city on several occasions.
Mohit Suri wishes Aneet Padda
Filmmaker Mohit Suri, who directed Ahaan and Aneet in Saiyaara, wished the latter on her 23rd birthday. "Happy birthday my star @aneetpadda_ ! Thank you for lighting up the way for all of us … love you forever and ever and ever #happybirthdayaneetpadda #allaboutlastnight," he wrote.
When Ahaan Panday wished for Aneet Padda to bag the lead in Saiyaara
Days after their success, both Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda appeared for their first interview together. There, the Big Girls Don't Cry star revealed something really sweet about his co-star. She told The Hollywood Reporter, "I remember, in the beginning, when I was still auditioning for [Saiyaara], I hadn’t gotten the role yet and there were other people [being considered]; Ahaan had taken me to Mount Mary church [in Bandra, Mumbai] and we’d lit a candle and sat in the car and I asked him, ‘What did you wish for?’ He looked at me and asked, ‘What did you wish for?’ Then, a week later, I got the call [that I’d gotten the role], and he said, ‘Of course, I’d wished that you’d get the role'."
Both Ahaan and Aneet are yet to announce their next projects.
