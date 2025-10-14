Ahaan Panday takes Saiyaara co-star Aneet Padda to Coldplay concert on her birthday | See pics Saiyaara co-stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda were recently spotted enjoying a Coldplay concert together, celebrating the latter's birthday in style. Pictures of the duo from the event quickly went viral, with fans praising their adorable chemistry.

New Delhi:

Ahaan Panday took his Saiyaara co-star, Aneet Padda, to a Coldplay concert ahead of her birthday on Tuesday, October 14. Ahaan posted several pictures and videos from their concert night together. However, the exact or timing of the photos couldn't be verified.

Ahaan Panday attends Coldplay concert with Aneet Padda

Beyond their work and stupendous chemistry, Ahaan and Aneet are also rumoured to be in a relationship. However, they have never acknowledged the same. Ahaan has yet to wish Aneet on Instagram, however, fans are going gaga over their concert photos. Take a look:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AHAAN PANDAY)Aneet Padda attends Coldplay concert.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AHAAN PANDAY)Aneet Padda enjoys a Coldplay concert ahead of her birthday.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AHAAN PANDAY)Ahaan Panday posted a photo with Aneet Padda.

Ahaan Panday feeds cake to Aneet Padda

Yet another video from what seems like a birthday party last night, Ahaan is seeing feeding a piece of cake to his rumoured girlfriend. For the unversed, the duo have been spotted holding hands and jetting away from the city on several occasions.

Mohit Suri wishes Aneet Padda

Filmmaker Mohit Suri, who directed Ahaan and Aneet in Saiyaara, wished the latter on her 23rd birthday. "Happy birthday my star @aneetpadda_ ! Thank you for lighting up the way for all of us … love you forever and ever and ever #happybirthdayaneetpadda #allaboutlastnight," he wrote.

When Ahaan Panday wished for Aneet Padda to bag the lead in Saiyaara

Days after their success, both Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda appeared for their first interview together. There, the Big Girls Don't Cry star revealed something really sweet about his co-star. She told The Hollywood Reporter, "I remember, in the beginning, when I was still auditioning for [Saiyaara], I hadn’t gotten the role yet and there were other people [being considered]; Ahaan had taken me to Mount Mary church [in Bandra, Mumbai] and we’d lit a candle and sat in the car and I asked him, ‘What did you wish for?’ He looked at me and asked, ‘What did you wish for?’ Then, a week later, I got the call [that I’d gotten the role], and he said, ‘Of course, I’d wished that you’d get the role'."

Both Ahaan and Aneet are yet to announce their next projects.

Also read: Lakmé × FDCI 2025: Aneet Padda turns showstopper for Tarun Tahiliani’s Bejeweled finale | WATCH