Ahaan Panday, Sharvari's romantic drama with Ali Abbas Zafar titled Beparwah; makers unveil motion poster

Ahaan Panday and Sharvari’s upcoming film with Ali Abbas Zafar has finally got a title and release date. Titled Beparwah, the romantic drama marks the first on-screen collaboration between the two actors. On Monday, the makers took to social media to unveil the film's motion poster and announce its release date.

Ahaan Panday and Sharvari's film with Ali Abbas Zafar titled 'Beparwah'

Beparwah, starring Ahaan Panday and Sharvari, is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on March 26, 2027, coinciding with Good Friday. Sharing the motion poster, YRF’s official handle on X wrote, "Fearless in love… #Beparwah in cinemas on 26th March 2027." Take a look below:

Details about the film's cast

Apart from Ahaan and Sharvari, the film's cast also features Bobby Deol and Aaishvary Thackeray in a key role. However, other details regarding the film's plot, storyline and the characters have been kept under wraps.

Beparwah: Production details

The film is produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films (YRF) and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It also marks the fifth collaboration between the duo after Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Gunday, Sultan, and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Ahaan Panday, Sharvari's work front

On the work front, Ahaan Panday made his acting debut with Mohit Suri's romantic drama Saiyaara opposite Aneet Padda. The film was well received by audiences upon its release and went on to become a box-office hit. As per trade tracker Sacnilk, the film minted Rs 570.33 crore worldwide and grossed Rs 329.73 crore in India.

Meanwhile, Sharvari was last seen in YRF's spy thriller Alpha opposite Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor. In 2026, she also featured in Imtiaz Ali's romantic drama Main Vaapas Aaunga, which also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah and others.

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After Saiyaara, Ahaan Panday next with Ali Abbas Zafar gets Good Friday 2027 release date