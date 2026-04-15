Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda to work together yet again after Saiyaara, Mohit Suri to direct film

New Delhi:

The Saiyaara team is coming together once again. After the film’s massive success, director Mohit Suri, producer Akshaye Widhani, and lead actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are reuniting for another intense love story. This new, yet-untitled project is expected to blend emotional storytelling with music that stays with you.

Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda reunite for an intense love story

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, who made their big Bollywood debuts with YRF-backed Saiyaara in 2025, are reuniting for yet another intense love story. The film will be directed by Mohit Suri. The film is expected to go on floors later this year. The makers are aiming for a worldwide theatrical release in 2027.

Talking about the film, Mohit Suri said, “It’s always been love stories for me … overwhelming — when emotions are so unbound , self-consuming and become impossible to ignore. Love is supposed to be felt intensely and that’s why I naturally gravitate towards this as a storyteller. The film explores this unabashedly... so coming back with the same team from Saiyaara feels incredibly special, maybe it was always written in the stars. Reuniting … coming back home .. but with a renewed creative hunger. This time I feel like a newcomer... excited, anxious about this story and I hope my music will again touch people like I have always strived for through my films.”

Producer Akshaye Widhani added, “Mohit and our collaboration is built on a shared creative pulse and an ambition to tell stories that touch the hearts of people. With Mohit, it’s never just about making a film — it’s about chasing a feeling, a piece of music, a moment that lingers long after the screen fades to black. Saiyaara was one such moment that we will cherish forever. As we come together again, we’re searching for something even more honest, more vulnerable and more enduring with our second collaboration. We are thrilled to have Ahaan & Aneet in our film as the most-loved Gen Z pair reunite for a Mohit Suri romance.”

Saiyaara was one of the highest-grossing films of 2025; how much did it earn?

Saiyaara wasn’t just another romantic film. It went on to become the highest-grossing love story in Indian cinema. The film struck a chord with audiences across age groups.

Backed by Yash Raj Films, Saiyaara earned an impressive Rs 338 crore nett in India and around Rs 580 crore worldwide. For a film led by newcomers, that kind of response was rare. Its music played a big role in that success, with the soundtrack dominating streaming charts for months.

Also read: Saiyaara star Aneet Padda to play Madhubala in biopic? What we know