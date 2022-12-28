After Tunisha Sharma, 22-year-old social media content creator dies by suicide

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LEENA_NAGWANSHI Social media influencer Leena Nagwanshi has died by suicide

After TV actress Tunisha Sharma died by suicide in Mumbai on the set of her show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, a 22-year-old social media content creator ended her life in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district. Leena Nagwanshi, who has more than 11k Instagram followers, allegedly committed suicide at her home, police said. Leena was on Tuesday found hanging from a pipe with a scarf on the terrace of her house. She was alone at the home at the time of the incident.

Leena Nagwanshi, 22, dies by suicide

Leena Nagwanshi was found dead at her residence on Tuesday, December 27. She had identified herself on her Facebook handle as a YouTuber.

She used to post her reels on Instagram and had 11,000 followers. Leena was alone in the house at the time of the incident. When her mother returned from the market, she found her hanging on the terrace, the police official said.

Leena Nagwanshi's life before her tragic death

Leena Nagwanshi was a student of Bachelor of Commerce second-year course. She opened her YouTube channel named 'Royal Leena', in which she posted videos with other collaborators. In one of the videos posted on YouTube, Leena enacted scenes from KGF movie starring Yash. On her Instagram handle, she frequently posted reels for her followers. In her last Instagram reel, shared on Christmas Day, December 25, Leena was seen playing with a baby.

Police investigation underway in Leena Nagwanshi's death case

A case has been registered in Leena Nagwanshi's death case and further investigation is underway. "No suicide note was found at the spot. The woman's mobile phone was seized and was being examined,” a police official said. The body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem, he added.

The news of Leena Nagwanshi comes days after TV actress Tunisha Sharma hung herself in one of the makeup rooms on the set of her TV show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. Tunisha was 21. Investigation into the matter is underway in Mumbai.

