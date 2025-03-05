After Stree 2 and Pushpa 2: The Rule, Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava breaks Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD's record On Tuesday, Vicky Kaushal's film 'Chhaava' definitely slowed down, but still, broke the record of 'Kalki 2898 AD'. Soham Shah's 'Crazxy' is also trying to stay in the theatres. But seems like the game of 'Superboys of Malegaon' is almost over.

The pace of Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhaava' was seen to slow down a bit on Tuesday. The film, which has broken many records at the box office, weakened in terms of earnings on the 19th day of its release. Despite this, the film broke the record of Prabhas' film 'Kalki 2898 AD'. Talking about Soham Shah's Crazxy, it is also running slow at the box office. The film's earnings are declining a little every day. At the same time, the collection of 'Superboys of Malegaon' has reached below 50 lakhs. Let's know how these films performed at the box office on Tuesday.

'Chhaava' broke 'Kalki 2898 AD' record on Tuesday

'Chhaava' collected Rs 5.50 crore from the box office on Tuesday. With this, the Vicky Kaushal starrer broke the record of Prabhas' film 'Kalki 2898 AD'. Kalki had collected Rs 4 crore on the 19th day. 'Chhaava' surpassed Prabhas' film with a collection of Rs 5.50 crore. On Monday, the film had collected Rs 7.75 crore. In this sense, the pace of the film is slowing down now. However, the film has broken the records of many blockbuster films in terms of total collection. After Sunday's collection, the film broke the record of 10 films.

Total collection of 'Chhaava'

Talking about the total collection of 'Chhaava', the film has so far collected Rs 472 crore from the Indian box office. On Monday, the film surpassed the Hindi version of 'Pushpa 2' in terms of earnings. Vicky Kaushal's film collected Rs 60.10 crore in the third week, while the Hindi version of 'Pushpa 2' collected only Rs 60 crore in the third week.

Crazxy

Soham Shah's 'Crazxy' started with a collection of Rs 1 crore. Fans had high expectations from this film directed by Girish Kohli, but it could not do anything special at the box office. On Tuesday, the film did a business of Rs 61 lakh. Talking about the total collection of the film, it has collected Rs 5.11 crore so far.

Superboys of Malegaon

The film 'Superboys of Malegaon', released on February 28, received a lot of praise from critics, but the film proved to be weak at the box office. The film just collected Rs 21 lakh on Tuesday.

