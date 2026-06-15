After separation from Suraj Nambiar, Mouni Roy reveals the biggest rumour she's heard: 'That I am gay'

New Delhi:

In May, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar announced their separation. After requesting privacy, the actress was travelling for her work commitments. Recently, Mouni spoke about one of the biggest rumours she has heard about herself, and it has left the internet talking.

When Mouni Roy addressed rumours about herself

Mouni Roy spoke about one of the biggest rumours she has heard about herself. During a recent interview, the actor revealed that people have often speculated about her sexual orientation, saying the rumour she hears the most is that she is "gay".

Mouni appeared on an episode of Monika Sharma's YouTube chat show, where she was asked about the wildest rumour she has come across in the industry. Without taking a moment to think, she replied, “Oh, that I am gay.”

Her remark comes just weeks after she and Suraj Nambiar, who got married in 2022, announced their divorce through social media in May 2026.

The actor also opened up about the phase following their separation and spoke about the people who helped her get through it. Mouni said she considers herself fortunate to be surrounded by friends and family who have stood by her through every situation. “I feel very lucky that I have always had friends and family who have stood by me like a rock,” she said.

Talking about the importance of female friendships, the 40-year-old shared that the women in her life have always been her biggest support system. “I have always had great girlfriends to support me. They have been there through my good, bad and ugly phases. It is very important to have women like that in your life - the ones who uplift you. My girlfriends are the best," she said.

Mouni Roy shares photos with her bridesmaids

Mouni Roy recently gave fans a glimpse into her close friendship with Disha Patani, Sonam Bajwa and Krishna Shroff through a playful social media post.

The actor took to her Instagram Stories to share moments from Disha Patani's birthday celebration. In one of the posts, Mouni shared a group boomerang featuring herself with Disha, Sonam and Krishna. While the clip caught attention, it was her cheeky caption that got everyone talking. Sharing the photo, Mouni wrote, "Ds bridesmaids whenever that happens x." This is the photo:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MOUNI ROY)Mouni Roy's Instagram story

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar got married in 2022. They parted ways after four years, in 2026.

Also read: Exclusive: Sonali Kulkarni says Mouni Roy deserves 'privacy and more strength' after separation announcement