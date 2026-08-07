After Satluj's brief OTT run, Honey Trehan urge fans not to raise funds to recover losses

New Delhi:

Director Honey Trehan, who helmed Satluj, also known as Punjab ’95, has urged supporters not to raise or donate money to recover the film’s losses. In a statement, Trehan thanked audiences for their support and addressed reports of fundraising efforts being organised at gurdwaras in India and abroad.

The film released on July 3 on Zee5 for only two days. He said he had since received messages, calls, Instagram DMs and posts from people offering financial support to him, the Khalra family and Diljit Dosanjh.

Your love and support is more than enough: Satluj director

Trehan said he had learnt that gullaks were being kept at gurdwaras by well-wishers attempting to help the producers recover the losses from Satluj, as he wrote, 'We even got to know there are gullaks kept in Gurudwaras where well-wishers are trying to help my producers to recover the losses of Satluj. This is happening in India as well as abroad. We thank you deeply for this gesture. It is truly special and we respect your emotions. Having said that, your love and support is more than enough, and with all due respect we cannot accept any money, gifts or donations for our film.'

Honey Trehan on the purpose of Satluj

Trehan also acknowledged the backing of RSVP and reflected on the purpose behind making the film. 'My team and my producers (RSVP) have been gracious enough to accept this film in their legacy despite their losses. Please consider this film as our small service towards the truth, towards human rights and the opportunity to remember the martyrdom of Khalra Sahab. It is a small attempt at sharing the collective grief of our loved ones and for the ones who we lost in the darkness irrespective of their caste, religion or social status,' the director wrote on Instagram

Any money collected... has nothing to do with team Satluj: Honey

Trehan also issued a clarification about any fundraising being carried out in the film’s name, as he wrote, 'We feel blessed to be a part of this service. We as a team respectfully want to make sure and put it on record that any money collected by anyone in the name of the film or in the name of any service or donation has nothing to do with team Satluj.'

He ended the statement with an appeal for kindness and solidarity. 'Let’s help each other with kindness and courage and love so we all can come together to challenge the darkness when it matters,' read his note.

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