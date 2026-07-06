After Satluj row, Shreyas Talpade, Kajal Aggarwal's The India Story awaits CBFC certification ahead of release

New Delhi:

Days after Satluj was removed from Zee5, another upcoming film is facing hurdles with the CBFC before its release. Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade's The India Story: Slow Poison in Progress is still awaiting clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on July 24, 2026, but its release now depends on receiving the certification.

The India Story awaits CBFC clearance

Directed by Chettan DK, The India Story focuses on the excessive use of pesticides in agriculture and the long-term health risks associated with them. Drawing from years of research, the film attempts to highlight how chemicals used in farming can affect the food people consume every day. The logline reads: "#TheIndiaStory, yeh Kahaani Hindustan ke har ek ghar ki hai, aur isse sunna bohot hi jaroori hain! Witness the truth unfold in #TheIndiaStory, Slow Poison In Progress… releasing in cinemas on 24th July 2026, in 3 languages Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu."

Its teaser has already sparked conversations about taking up a subject that rarely finds space in mainstream cinema. However, with the CBFC certificate still pending, uncertainty continues to surround its theatrical release.

Reacting to the situation, director Chettan DK said, “It has been a difficult time for films that dare to speak about uncomfortable realities. Seeing Satluj disappear from an OTT platform and now The India Story still waiting for its CBFC clearance is heartbreaking as a filmmaker. Our intention has never been to create controversy - we simply want to bring an important issue to the people through cinema. After years of research and hard work, all we ask is for the film to be given the opportunity to reach audiences. We remain hopeful that The India Story receives its clearance soon so people can watch it and form their own opinions.”

When will The India Story release?

The India Story is presented by Zee Studios in association with MIG Production & Studios. It is directed by Chettan DK and written and produced by Sagar B. Shinde. The film is co-produced by Swati Vinayak Saindane, Anita Jadhav, Vinayak Saindane, Kalpesh Shah, Devyani Khorate and Prem Joshi. It stars Kajal Aggarwal Kitchlu, Shreyas Talpade, Trisha Sarda, Murli Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, Atul Tiwari, Kamlesh Sawant, Sham Mashilkar, and others.

Subject to CBFC certification, The India Story: Slow Poison in Progress is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on July 24, 2026, in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. The film is backed by Zee Studios.

Also read: Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj beats Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar on IMDb just 48 hours after release