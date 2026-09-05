After Satluj and Dhurandhar releases, Arjun Rampal wraps up filming for Imtiaz Ali's O Saathi Re

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal has wrapped filming for Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming film O Saathi Re, which also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Avinash Tiwary. The actor shared pictures with Ali and Hydari on social media as he marked the completion of the project.

The actor took to Instagram on Friday to share glimpses from his time with his co-star and the filmmaker. Alongside the pictures, Arjun said that he had wrapped something special with “very talented special people” and added that he would miss working with them.

Arjun Rampal wraps O Saathi Re

O Saathi Re marks Arjun Rampal’s collaboration with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali. Interestingly, the actor and Ali were college friends before working together professionally. Sharing his excitement about the project, Arjun wrote that it was “lovely to be directed finally” by his college friend. He also used the hashtag #OsathiRe and tagged Netflix, indicating that the film will premiere on the streaming platform.

Aditi Rao Hydari also reacted to Arjun’s post. She thanked the actor for being “effortlessly amazing” and said she was always cheering for him. Arjun responded by praising Aditi and jokingly mentioning the lunch they had together.

What is O Saathi Re about?

Imtiaz Ali has described O Saathi Re as a modern story with a vintage heart. The filmmaker has also called it an enchanted fairy tale set against the chaos of metropolitan life. While Ali is associated with the film as its writer and showrunner, his brother Arif Ali has directed the project. The film stars Arjun Rampal, Aditi Rao Hydari and Avinash Tiwary in the lead roles.

O Saathi Re is expected to explore relationships and emotions against a contemporary urban backdrop, while retaining the romantic and distinctive storytelling associated with Imtiaz Ali.

Arjun Rampal’s new look hints at another film

Soon after sharing pictures from the O Saathi Re wrap, Arjun gave fans a glimpse of his new look. The actor posted photographs after getting a haircut from celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim. Arjun revealed that the new appearance was for another film, which he plans to announce soon. He thanked Hakim for taking time out late at night to work on his look and teased fans with the hashtags #newlook, #newfilm and #newme.

The actor is also expected to begin work on Hansal Mehta’s upcoming film Billionaire.

Arjun Rampal's recent projects

Arjun Rampal has remained busy with a mix of theatrical and streaming projects. He was recently seen in Satluj, while the actor also featured in the Dhurandhar franchise.

With O Saathi Re now wrapped and another project on the horizon, Rampal has several new releases and collaborations lined up.

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