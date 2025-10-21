After Saiyaara, Aneet Padda bags lead role in Shakti Shalini; announcement made during Thamma screening Saiyaara fame actress Aneet Padda is all set to be seen in Maddock Films' upcoming project 'Shakti Shalini'. The makers of the film revealed the news alongside Thamma's theatrical print. Read further to know more details.

New Delhi:

Actress Aneet Padda, who rose to fame with her debut movie 'Saiyaara', has landed the lead role in 'Shakti Shalini', an upcoming project in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. The news coincides with the studio's announcement that the movie, originally scheduled for release in 2025, will now hit the big screens on December 24, 2026.

Earlier, there were reports that Bollywood actress Kiara Advani would play the lead role. Those who watched Ayushmann Khurrana’s film 'Thamma' were the first to hear about Aneet Padda’s involvement in 'Shakti Shalini'.

Aneet Padda to play lead in 'Shakti Shalini'

The makers attached a special announcement video alongside Thamma's theatrical print and pictures and videos of the same went viral on social media. According to the details, 'Shakti Shalini' is slated to release in theatres on December 24, 2026. The film was initially scheduled for a 2025 release.

Fans express excitement for Aneet Padda's next after 'Saiyaara'

Since the announcement video played in theatres, viewers have shared the news on the social media platform X. Expressing their excitement, Aneet Padda’s fans wrote, "Aneet is back on screen in Shakti Shalini #AneetPadda #ShaktiShalini."

One X user wrote, "From debut to leading lady of a female-centric film?? Aneet Padda’s era is already here." Another added, "The most awaited announcement is finally here. Aneet Padda as Shakti Shalini."

However, it must be noted that the makers of the film haven't revealed any details regarding Shakti Shalini's cast, production and other details.

