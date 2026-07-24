After Saiyaara, Ahaan Panday next with Ali Abbas Zafar gets Good Friday 2027 release date

New Delhi:

Audiences have been eagerly awaiting Ahaan Panday's next film following his Bollywood debut with Saiyaara. While the project was announced some time ago, the release date for the untitled Ali Abbas Zafar directorial has now been confirmed.

The film will hit theatres on Good Friday in 2027.

When will Ahaan's second film be released?

Sharvari will star alongside Ahaan Panday in the film, which audiences have been eagerly anticipating. Yash Raj Films has now announced that the action drama, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, will release on March 26, 2027.

Besides Ahaan and Sharvari, the cast also includes Bobby Deol, whose powerful presence is expected to add to the film's appeal. Aaishvary Thackeray will also feature in the project.

More about the film

Ever since the film was announced, audiences have been curious about the scale of its action sequences. The film promises high-octane action, and with Ali Abbas Zafar at the helm, expectations are high for an action-packed entertainer.

Ali Abbas Zafar has previously directed successful films such as Gunday, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, making this romantic action drama one of the most anticipated upcoming releases. The film has been shot extensively in the UK.

Produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the project marks the fifth collaboration between the producer and director. They have previously worked together on Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Gunday, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

It is worth noting that Ahaan Panday made his cinematic debut with Saiyaara. The film received a warm response from audiences and was widely appreciated. Ahaan starred alongside Aneet Padda, and their on-screen chemistry was praised by viewers.

It now remains to be seen how Ahaan's pairing with Sharvari is received and how the film performs at the box office.

On the work front

Ahaan Panday was last seen in Saiyaara, which saw his debut as an actor in Bollywood opposite Aneet Padda. The romantic movie turned out to be a huge box-office hit and helped him emerge as a promising actor in the industry.

Sharvari was last seen in the movie Alpha opposite Alia Bhatt. She also has another movie coming up that is directed by Sooraj Barjatya, in which she will star opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

Aaishvary Thackeray, the grandson of Bal Thackeray, made his acting debut with Anurag Kashyap's Nishaanchi and its sequel.

Also Read:

Why was Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's Ramayana trailer postponed? Producer Namit Malhotra reveals