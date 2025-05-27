After rocking her Cannes debut, Alia Bhatt attends friend's wedding in Spain, video goes viral | Watch Alia Bhatt recently impressed everyone with her style and fashion statement at Cannes 2025. After this, the actress directly reached Spain to attend her friend's wedding.

New Delhi:

Alia Bhatt, one of the top actresses of Bollywood, is once again in the headlines. Recently, after making a bang on debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2025, Alia reached Spain directly to attend the wedding of her childhood friend Tanya Saha Gupta. For those who don't know, the actor made an impressive debut at Cannes this year in an ivory-nude Schiaparelli mermaid gown. Later, she opted for a navy Giorgio Armani Prive gown for her second appearance and won everyone with her Gucci sari-inspired gown. Now she can be seen once again in an Indo-Western look at a friend's wedding.

Video of the function went viral

A video of the wedding of Tanya Saha Gupta and David Angelov is becoming fiercely viral on social media these days. In this video, Alia Bhatt's fun and trendy look is very much liked by the fans. Alia chose a colourful traditional lehenga for this function, which she paired with a yellow blouse. Her accessories made this look special. Purple bandana around the neck and dark sunglasses on the eyes. This whole look gives a perfect boho-chic vibe, in which a great mix of tradition and modern style is seen.

This style of Alia attracted the fans so much that the video went viral on X in no time. Netizens not only praised her fashion sense, but also appreciated the fact that despite such a busy schedule, Alia gives time to her old friendship.

Alia's charm at Cannes 2025

Just a few days before this special wedding appearance, Alia Bhatt created a stir on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival. In her first appearance, she wore a nude gown by Schiaparelli, which was from the Spring 2025 Couture Collection. This look was styled by Rhea Kapoor. At the same time, for the closing ceremony of the festival, she wore a custom-designed Gucci saree, which was the first made-to-order saree of the Gucci brand. Alia also received a lot of praise for this dress.

