After Priyanka Chopra, Ananya Panday steals the spotlight at Wimbledon 2026 in a stunning red dress

New Delhi:

After Priyanka Chopra's stylish appearance at Wimbledon 2026, Ananya Panday also turned heads in an elegant Ralph Lauren midi dress at the prestigious tennis tournament in London. Known for its polished dress code and timeless fashion moments, Wimbledon has long been a favourite among celebrities, drawing stars from entertainment and sports industries.

This year, celebrities including Shubman Gill and Sachin Tendulkar were also in attendance. Several pictures and videos from Ananya Panday's appearance have surfaced online, giving fans a closer look at her chic courtside style.

Ananya Panday at Wimbledon 2026 in a Ralph Lauren crimson dress

In the pictures, Ananya Panday was seen wearing a vibrant lipstick-red Ralph Lauren midi dress featuring a structured, fitted bodice and an elegant sweetheart neckline. The rich red hue added a bold yet classic touch. Have a look at some of her pictures below:

Iconic Chanel flap bag adds depth to the monochrome look

Elevating Ananya Panday's ensemble was an iconic Chanel tweed flap bag. The textured tweed finish introduced depth and contrast to the monochrome look, while the structured silhouette added an unmistakable air of refinement. Ananya opted for minimal jewellery, allowing each element of the look to shine.

Brown sandals complement the bold red dress

Keeping the outfit relaxed and practical for a daytime sporting event, the Chand Mera Dil actress completed the look with brown strappy sandals. The neutral tone balanced the overall palette and ensured the ensemble remained chic without appearing overly formal.

Elegant hair and makeup complete the look

Ananya Panday's makeup was done by celebrity makeup artist Nikki Makeup, while hairstylist Chad Maxwell styled her hair in soft, effortless waves, adding to the relaxed sophistication of the overall look.

Ananya Panday's work front

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Chand Mera Dil alongside Lakshya. The romantic drama was produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. However, the film failed to perform well at the box office and received mixed reviews from critics and audiences.

Before that, she starred opposite Kartik Aaryan in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The film also struggled at the box office following its release.

(Written by Jitisha Parihar. She is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.)

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