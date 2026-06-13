After Pranit More's apology, viral MBBS student Sejal Pawar sent on 15-day forced leave

New Delhi:

MBBS student Sejal Pawar has been sent on a 15-day forced leave and barred from entering the hostel and college premises; a five-member committee will submit an inquiry report within seven days. SFor the unversed, the student of KEM Hospital and Medical College became embroiled in controversy over a viral social media video. This action comes just hours after the stand up comedian and Bigg Boss 18 first runner up Pranit More apologised for being careless about the whole matter.

A preliminary inquiry revealed that the person seen in the viral video is indeed Sejal Pawar; her statements have been deemed prima facie inappropriate and unacceptable. Consequently, the institute has decided to place her on forced leave for 15 days.

Sejal Pawar can't participate in college activities

According to reports, Sejal Pawar will not be permitted to enter the KEM Hospital complex, the medical college, or the hostel during this 15-day period. She will be unable to participate in any academic or other college activities during this time.

The institute is concerned that the controversy may affect her mental well-being; therefore, she has been advised to undergo counseling to prevent her from falling victim to depression or mental stress.

A committee has been formed

A recommendation has been made to constitute a five-member committee to conduct a detailed investigation into the matter. This committee will comprise a retired senior professor, a senior journalist, and three faculty members from the medical college.

The committee will conduct a thorough investigation into the entire incident and examine the viral video, the associated facts, and its implications.

What is the controversy?

What was originally a conflict over a viral comment made during one of Pranit More's stand up gigs has since evolved into an ethical debate over the profession of the field. A young doctor, Sejal Pawar, has become the subject of much discussion on account of the viral nature of a video where she is shown making derogatory statements about the genitalia of dead males while performing a crowd work show at Pranit More's comedy routine.

What did the doctor say?

The lady involved in the scandal, known as Sejal Pawar, belongs to KEM Hospital of Mumbai. While taking part in the interaction session of Pranit More's program, she talked about how she and her co-workers used to make comparisons among male cadavers' private parts.

These revelations were made during a time when people were debating whether doctors remain serious while performing autopsies and other work with the body, or whether they tend to indulge themselves in jokes at such times. The video, soon afterwards, became viral on the internet.

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