After Main Vaapas Aaunga, Naseeruddin Shah eyes Locarno as Rehmat enters Film Festival's main competition

New Delhi:

National Award-winning filmmaker Gurvinder Singh is heading back to the international festival circuit with Rehmat, which has landed a spot in the main International Competition at the 2026 Locarno Film Festival. The Punjabi-language film, featuring Naseeruddin Shah, will have its world premiere in Switzerland, where it will compete for the festival's top honour, the Golden Leopard.

The selection of Main Vaapas Aaunga actor's film also marks India's return to Locarno's main competition after four years. The last Indian film to feature in the section was Mahesh Narayanan's Ariyippu in 2022. This year, Rehmat will compete alongside new works by filmmakers including Hong Sang-soo, Denis Côté, Maria Bäck, Nelson Yeo and Basil Da Cunha.

What is Rehmat about?

Set in present-day Punjab, Rehmat tells three interconnected stories that explore hope, loss and belonging. One follows a young woman who secretly shelters an injured stranger while hiding him from the police. Another centres on a family trying to rebuild after the disappearance of its patriarch. The third revolves around an elderly man who arrives in a village claiming to be God.

Naseeruddin Shah plays Rashid Ali, a man whose family left Punjab before Partition in 1947. Decades later, after spending most of his life in England, he returns to the village where he was born.

Rehmat is based on Ajeet Cour's stories

The screenplay is adapted from four short stories by noted Punjabi writer Ajeet Cour - Na Maro (Dead End), Akhan (Eyes), Chhutti (On Vacation) and Ik Pair Ghat Turna (Will Walk A Step Less).

The cast also includes Suvinder Vicky, Mita Vashisht, Diya Kamboj and Navjot Randhawa. Punjabi poet Jaswant Zafar makes his acting debut with the film.

Rehmat is also the first project from Paris-based Pavo Films, a production company launched earlier this year by Cosmin Illes and Némésis Srour.

Naseeruddin Shah's work front

It is significant to note that Naseeruddin Shah won everyone with back-to-back performances in the mini series Made In India: A Titan Story and Imtiaz Ali's film, Main Vaapas Aaunga. Now the veteran actor will be adding another feather to his cap.

For the unversed, the 2026 Locarno Film Festival will be held from August 5 to 15, with Rehmat among the films competing for the Golden Leopard.

Also Read: From archival photographs to living frames: How Made in India A Titan Story recreated a bygone era