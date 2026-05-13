After Carlos Sainz, Alia Bhatt meets F1 driver Charles Leclerc at Cannes 2026, fans say 'not in my bingo card'

New Delhi:

Alia Bhatt had another unexpected moment at the Cannes Film Festival 2026 when she met F1 driver Charles Leclerc. This came after her interaction with Formula One driver Carlos Sainz, who drives for Williams Racing, adding to the buzz around her appearances at the event.

Fans were quick to react online, with many saying the crossover moment was something they did not have on their bingo card. Several pictures and videos of the duo together have surfaced online.

After Carlos Sainz, Alia Bhatt meets F1 driver Charles Leclerc at Cannes 2026

Social media users expressed shock at the crossover, saying it was not on their 2026 bingo card. One user wrote, "Charles x Alia was not in my bingo card but here we are." Another added, "CHARLES LECLERC AND ALIA BHATT OMG I JUST FELL ON MY KNEES." Reacting to Alia Bhatt’s earlier meeting with Carlos Sainz, one user wrote, "First we got Alia Bhatt and Carlos Sainz together, and now Alia with Charles Leclerc, omggg??????"

See X reactions below:

For the unversed, F1 driver Charles Leclerc attended Cannes 2026 with his wife, Alexandra Leclerc. The couple got married in a private civil ceremony in Monaco on February 28, 2026.

This is a developing story.

Also Read: Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt teases elegant lavender look with a statement choker for Day 2 red carpet appearance