  4. After Bidisha De Majumder, another model Manjusha Niyogi found dead in Kolkata; 2nd incident in 3 days

After Bidisha De Majumder, another model Manjusha Niyogi found dead in Kolkata; 2nd incident in 3 days

Manjusha Niyogi's mother claimed that the deceased was suffering from acute depression after the death of her friend and colleague in the industry, Bidisha De Majumder, two days before.

PTI Reported by: PTI
New Delhi Published on: May 27, 2022 12:36 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANJUSHANEOGI

Another model was found hanging from the ceiling of her room in her family residence in Kolkata's Patuli area on Friday, the second such incident in three days, police said. Her mother claimed that the deceased, identified as Manjusha Niyogi, was suffering from acute depression after the death of her friend and colleague in the industry, Bidisha De Majumder, two days before.

De Majumder, a popular face in bridal make-up photo-shoots, was also found hanging inside her rented apartment in Dumdum area on Wednesday evening.

Niyogi's body was sent to a hospital for post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death, a police officer said.

"My daughter was severely depressed following her friend Bidisha's death and was constantly talking about her since then," Niyogi's mother said.

Popular television actor Pallabi Dey was also found hanging inside her rented apartment in Garfa area around a fortnight ago.

