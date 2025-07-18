After Berlinale, Tillotama Shome's Bengali film 'Baksho Bondi' Shadowbox to open IFFM 2025 Tillotama Shome's film 'Baksho Bondi' Shadowbox, a Bengali-language film, will be opening at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025.

After earning praise at the 75th Berlin International Film Festival, also known as Berlinale, Tillotama Shome's Bengali-language film Baksho Bondi (Shadowbox) is set to open the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne this year on August 14. For the unversed, the film is directed by Tanushree Das and Saumyananda Sahi; besides Tillotama Shome, it features Chandan Bisht, Sayan Karmakar, Suman Saha, Rohit Basfore, and Somnath Mondal in the lead roles.

Baksho Bondi to open at IFFM 2025

The official X account of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) shared this news on Friday, July 18, 2025. The caption of the post reads, "IFFM 2025 opens with the Australian premiere of BAKSHO BONDI (SHADOWBOX). A powerful new film that cuts deep and sets the tone for the festival. Meet the team behind it: Tillotama Shome, Tanushree Das & Jim Sarbh August 14 | HOYTS Docklands."

About the film Baksho Bondi

It is significant to note that the film 'Baksho Bondi' revolves around the story of a woman whose world is torn apart when her veteran husband becomes entangled in a murder case. Battling her PTSD and growing suspicion, she and her son take drastic measures to keep their family from falling apart. The Bengali-language film Baksho Bondi (Shadowbox) is written by Saumyananda Sahi and produced by Saumyananda Sahi, Naren Chandavarkar, Shaunak Sen, and Aman Mann.

On the work front

Shome is best known for her works in films and series like 'Sir', 'Lust Stories 2', 'Monsoon Wedding', and 'Delhi Crime'. Talking about Tillotama Shome's work front, Prime Video's series 'Paatal Lok' as Meghna Barua. According to IMDb, she will be next seen in 'Saare Jahan Se Achha: The Silent Guardians'. She is also a part of 'Beyond', 'For Your Eyes Only'.

