After becoming first Bollywood film to go past Rs 1000-crore mark, Dhurandhar eyes Dangal's record

New Delhi:

Director Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has entered uncharted territory at the Indian box office, becoming the first Bollywood film to cross the Rs 1000 crore net mark across all versions. The spy action thriller now stands alongside Pushpa 2 and Baahubali 2 as only the third Indian film to reach this landmark, a space reserved for the very biggest theatrical events.

What makes the run unusual is the consistency. No major holiday push, no festive spike driving numbers. Still, the film kept moving steadily. On day 18, it crossed Rs 1000 crore net. The Hindi version alone is already past Rs 900 crore, a record in itself. Moreover, the film did not release in China and Gulf countries, otherwise the numbers would have been much more than this.

Dhurandhar 2 box office records

Record Opening: Biggest opening for a Bollywood film and among the top openings for any Indian film Strong Opening Weekend: Massive numbers in the first three days, clear dominance across circuits Fastest to Rs 500 Crore (Hindi): Reached the milestone in just 6 days Rs 850 Crore and Rs 900 Crore Net (Hindi): First Indian film to cross both marks in a single language Rs 1000 Crore Net (All Versions): First Bollywood film and third Indian film overall to achieve this Rs 1500+ Crore Worldwide Gross: Entered the elite global club Historic North America Run: Highest-grossing Indian film in the region, first to cross $25 million Massive Ticket Sales: Over 15 million tickets sold on BookMyShow, a first for a Hindi film

Indian films with Rs 1000 crore net (All Versions)

Pushpa 2: Rs 1234.10 crore net | Rs 1742.10 crore worldwide | 16 days

Baahubali 2: Rs 1030.40 crore net | Rs 1788 crore worldwide | 30 to 31 days

Dhurandhar 2: Rs 1013+ crore net | Rs 1605+ crore worldwide | 18 days

Dhurandhar 2 is behind Dangal now

For the unversed, Aamir Khan's Dangal collected Rs 387.38 crore in India. According to Sacnilk, the overseas collection was 1535.3 crore. Hence, the movie has a worldwide collection of Rs 2070.3 crore. Hence, now Dhurandhar 2 is eying the Rs 2000 crore mark. As of day 19, the film has moved past Rs 1600 crore mark. Now is remains to see how much the spy thriller will earn in its third week.

Also Read: Dhurandhar: After cinematographer, Aditya Dhar praises editor Shiv Kumar, calls him 'silent co-director'