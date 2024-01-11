After 12th Fail's success, biopic on IPS officer Dr. Ramgopal Naik in making with Imran Zahid

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE After 12th Fail's success, a biopic on IPS officer Dr. Ramgopal Naik is in making with Imran Zahid

A film about Dr. Ramgopal Naik, an IPS officer known for his remarkable career in the Delhi Crime Branch, is currently in the making. The movie is said to be dealing with his pivotal role in capturing criminals, receiving a gallantry award for rescuing a kidnapped child, and his involvement in high-profile cases such as the CBSE Paper leak and extradition of Sanjeev Chawla. For the unversed, he was a cricket bookie who was a fugitive for two decades, to India from the United Kingdom.

Imran Zahid to enter into the shoes of IPS Dr. Ram Gopal Naik

The Last Salute actor Imran Zahid has been roped in to play the lead in this film. For those who don't know his performances in notable plays such as "The Last Salute" based on Iraqi journalist Muntadhar Al-Zaidi's book, and several adaptations of Mahesh Bhatt’s films like "Arth," "Daddy," and "Hamari Adhuri Kahani," is noteworthy. Zahid is known for his role as Abhay Shukla, a Bihari IAS aspirant in the film "Ab Dilli Dur Nahin," and now he's all set to portray IPS Dr. Ram Gopal Naik.

Speaking about the responsibility of playing a real-life character. Imran said that whenever an actor portrays a living person in a performance, it becomes an authoritative portrayal of their experiences, their motivations, the challenges they confronted, and how they overcame their struggles.

IPS Dr. Ram Gopal Naik reacts to his biopic

IPS Dr. Ram Gopal Naik was pleasantly surprised when he came to know about a film being made on his life history. "I wouldn't have expected this. It's commendable that these filmmakers are presenting a realistic portrayal of the incident, and I believe it will resonate with audiences and deliver a powerful message. It's important to remember that police officers are dedicated to serving and protecting their communities. While there may be isolated instances of misconduct, such actions should not define the entire force. Just as any organization can have bad apples, it's unfair to paint the entire police force with a negative brush based on the actions of a few." said the IPS officer.

Inspired by his life, the untitled yet aims to highlight DCP Naik's investigative prowess and dedication to law enforcement, showcasing his methods and his impactful work in various challenging cases, including busting drug cartels, solving murders, and handling bomb blasts. His journey from being an MBBS graduate to joining the police services in 2002 will be the central focus.