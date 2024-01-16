Adiyogi to Devon Ke Dev: Soulful devotional songs of Kailash Kher that will evoke sanctity

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Kailash Kher

Kailash Kher who sings songs in his unique style and voice, has lent voice to superhit songs like Allah Ke Bande Haste and Toota Toota Ek Parinda. He also sings devotional songs which make one evoke inner peace and give goosebumps listening. Kailash Kher recently released a new song titled Ram Ka Dham Anthem which was lauded by everyone for the soulful song.

The official page of BJP took to social media to share the video and wrote in the caption, "Say Jai Shri Ram...Ram, the embodiment of dignity, Ram is the form of a complete man. My heart is troubled and worried, The only rest. Rama Rama Rama, Say, Jai Shri Ram. Listen to the entire story from Kar Seva and reconstruction to the construction of Ram Mandir in the voice of singer Kailash Kher."

Let's take a look at a few of his popular devotional songs that would bring one's mind at ease and bring out inner peace.

1. Devon Ke Dev

Devon Ke Dev song is written, composed and sung by Kailash Kher and vocals are backed by Abhishek Mukherjee, Rachit Aggarwal, Sanket Naik, Sarvshreshtha Mishra, Biren Dang. The soul-stirring song captivates the listeners to the divine realm. The music is arranged by Sanket Naik.

2. Adiyogi

Adiyogi means Adi is first and a yogi is a person who does yoga, which means the first person to do yoga which is Lord Shiva. The soul-stirring song is sung by Kailash Kher. The song is all about who achieved and discovered all the truths of life.

3. Jay-Jaykara

The song from Prabhas starrer Baahubali is infused with wonder and humility and questions the world about the complexity and how to get through it. The song is written by Manoj Muntashir and the music is produced by M.M Kreem.

4. Babam Bam

Babam Bam became very popular across and the lyrics of the song were written by Kailash Kher himself and the music of this song was formed by the band Kailasa. The song personifies devotion and inner peace.

