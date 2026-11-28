Filmmaker Aditya Dhar had a special birthday message for his wife, actor Yami Gautam. On her birthday, the Dhurandhar director shared a long note on social media, expressing his love and admiration for her. He also came up with a rather affectionate way of describing himself, signing off with the hashtag #YamiPaglu.

In his post, Aditya called Yami the most beautiful woman he had ever known and said her smile had the ability to light up his entire world. He also credited her with being his biggest source of strength and support, adding that she had played an important role in shaping the person he is today.

Aditya Dhar calls Yami Gautam his biggest strength

Aditya wrote about how Yami balances her responsibilities towards their family with her professional commitments. He said watching her put so much love into everything she does leaves him in awe.

He also slipped in a playful remark about how she manages to handle everything while putting up with him. The filmmaker wished her happiness, love and blessings, hoping life would give her back as much as she brings into the lives of those around her. Aditya further encouraged Yami to keep dreaming and shining, reminding her how special she is to him.

Ending his birthday message on a romantic note, Aditya said he looked forward to a lifetime of holding Yami's hand, cheering her on and falling in love with her over and over again.

Yami Gautam comments

The actor was also quick to react to the post as she wrote, 'Pl marry me. Thank you sooo much for everything, my love !!!! Forever #adityapaglu.'

On the work front

Aditya Dhar was last seen directing Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh. The filmmaker is reportedly in talks to reunite with Ranveer for another project, although neither has officially confirmed it yet.

Yami Gautam, meanwhile, is gearing up for the release of Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga 2, in which she will reunite with Sunny Kaushal. The film is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on December 17, 2026. She was last seen in the Dussehra release Nayyi Navelli. Yami also made a special appearance in Dhurandhar: The Revenge as Shazia Bano.

Also Read:

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga 2: Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal to reprise roles; Netflix announces release date