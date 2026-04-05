Aditya Dhar reveals who is the soul of Dhurandhar; dedicates long post and shares BTS pics

New Delhi:

Dhurandhar franchise has passed every test with flying colours, from the direction to the performances of the cast. In both blockbuster films, the team working behind the scenes, alongside the stars appearing on screen, has worked with absolute dedication. Vikas Naulakha, the cinematographer associated with this film, has truly elevated its brilliance through his work. Today, on Sunday, Aditya Dhar shared a post commending him, revealing that while Vikas joined the project at the very last minute, he approached his work with the devotion of a spiritual practice.

Vikash Nowlakha is the soul behind Dhurandhar: Aditya Dhar

Aditya Dhar shared a post on his Instagram account and wrote, 'Here's to Vikash Nowlakha, the eye, the instinct, and the soul behind Dhurandhar. He was the last HOD to come on board Dhurandhar. Just a few days before we began. And knowing how deeply selective he is, that timing meant everything. It felt less like onboarding a cinematographer, and more like destiny quietly stepping in at the right moment. I still remember what he said after reading the script, 'I've waited 30 years to do a film like this. I'll give my life to it.' And he meant every word. What followed was not just work, it was devotion.'

He further wrote, 'Through impossible schedules, through chaos that often felt unmanageable, through shooting what was essentially two films in the time and cost of one Vikash stood at the center of it all, steady and relentless. Carrying the weight of the film quite literally on his shoulders, pushing through the burning heat of Amritsar and the harsh cold of Leh, he never once let the vision falter. But what makes Vikash truly rare is not just his endurance, it's the soul in his gaze. His eye for detail, his emotional intelligence behind the lens, his ability to understand not just what a scene looks like, but what it feels like, that is where his genius lies. Every frame in Dhurandhar breathes because he allowed it to.'

Vikash lived Dhurandhar: Aditya Dhar

The filmmaker further wrote, 'He didn't just capture moments, he gave them life. His inputs on set were never loud, but always precise. Always truthful. Always elevating the film. There are many who shoot films. Vikash lived this one. And in doing so, he has given Dhurandhar something that cannot be manufactured, a soul. I feel immense gratitude, respect, and affection for the artist he is, and the human being he brought into this journey. This film carries his imprint forever. And I know this is only the beginning, the stories we will tell together from here on will go even further, shine even brighter, and create something truly timeless.'

See the post here:

For the unversed, Dhurandhar : The Revenge has completed 18 days in cinemas and has earned Rs 988.84 crore in India as of now.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 18: Did Ranveer Singh's sequel go past Rs 1000 crore in India?