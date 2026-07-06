Aditya Dhar praises Ranveer Singh, says 'Maa Saraswati herself placed her hand' on him during Dhurandhar

New Delhi:

Soon after Dhurandhar released, Aditya Dhar wrote long messages praising every unit member, who worked tirelessly behind the scenes, and contributed to the film's roaring success. And the day fans were waiting for is finally here. Aditya posted a BTS glimpse with Ranveer from Dhurandhar sets and penned a heartwarming note, praising him for giving the film "every piece of himself".

Aditya Dhar praises Ranveer Singh for Dhurandhar

"Happy Birthday, Ranveer Singh", Aditya started his note, adding, "Some films stay with you forever. Dhurandhar will always be one of those films for me. Not just because of the story we told but because I got to witness something very few directors ever get to witness. I’ve always known you’re an extraordinary actor. But this journey made me fall in love with the artist you are and even more with the human being behind the artist."

He continued, "There were days on Dhurandhar that I knew I was witnessing something incredibly rare. The 26/11 sequence. The final tea shop scene. The Pathankot massacre. The pump house scene. The court exterior. Just to name a few. Take after take, scene after scene, you never once looked for the easy choice. Every emotion landed exactly where it needed to. Every silence had meaning. Every glance had intent. Every beat was pitch perfect. The consistency was almost impossible to comprehend. It genuinely felt like watching someone touched by divine grace. As though Maa Saraswati herself had placed her hand on your head and blessed you with every ounce of artistic brilliance she could. As a director, there are moments you spend your entire career hoping to experience. You gave me those moments again and again."

He also said, "I truly believe what you’ve done in Dhurandhar is one of the finest performances Indian cinema has ever seen. It isn’t just a performance, it is a force of nature. Fearless, towering and so complete that it disappears into the soul of the character. I have no doubt people will talk about this performance for years, perhaps generations to come. But what I’ll cherish even more is everything that happened between “Action” and “Cut.” The conversations. The shared conviction. The relentless pursuit of getting every single moment right. Somewhere along the way, you stopped being just my actor. You became my brother."

"Thank you for trusting me with your heart, your craft and your madness. Thank you for giving Dhurandhar every piece of yourself. I couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve created together. Love you always. Happy Birthday, brother", he concluded. Take a look:

How much did Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar films earn at the box office?

Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar films have crossed Rs 3,000 crore in worldwide box office gross. The numbers are despite both films skipping release in the Middle East and Gulf countries. Both films are now streaming on both Netflix and JioHotstar.

Also read: Dropped from films, doubted by many, celebrated again after Dhurandhar | Ranveer Singh Birthday Special