Aditya Dhar expresses gratitude as Article 370 bags three National Film Awards: 'Humbling, deeply emotional…'

New Delhi:

The 2024 political action thriller Article 370 emerged as one of the biggest winners at the 72nd National Film Awards, announced on Saturday, July 18, 2026. The film was named Best Feature Film, while its lead actress Yami Gautam won the Best Actress award. Moreover, music composer Shashwat Sachdev was also honoured with the Best Music Direction award for his work on the film.

The film was produced by filmmaker Aditya Dhar under B62 Studios, along with Lokesh Dhar and Jio Studios, while Aditya Suhas Jambhale directed the project. Read on to know what he said.

Aditya Dhar reacts to Article 370's National Award wins

Reacting to Article 370 winning three National Awards, the Dhurandhar director thanked the jury for recognising the team's work. The statement read, "Winning THREE NATIONAL AWARDS for ARTICLE 370 is a moment that is difficult to put into words. It is humbling, deeply emotional and one that fills my heart with immense gratitude. When we set out to make this film, we weren't chasing accolades. We were driven by a conviction, to tell a story with honesty, courage and sincerity. To see that journey resonate with audiences across the country and now be recognised with the highest honour in Indian cinema, is truly overwhelming."

Expressing his gratitude, Aditya said, "My deepest gratitude to the esteemed Jury for this incredible recognition and to every single person who watched, supported, debated and believed in Article 370. Your love gave this film a life far beyond the screen."

The statement further added, "This honour belongs to our extraordinary director, Aditya Suhas Jambhale, whose vision and conviction shaped every frame. To Yami Gautam Dhar and Priyamani, for bringing such depth, strength and authenticity to their performances. To Shashwat Sachdev, whose music became the soul of our storytelling. And to every member of our cast and crew, whose relentless hard work, passion and belief made the impossible possible. A heartfelt thank you to our partners at Jio Studios, especially Jyoti Deshpande, for standing by this film with unwavering faith and championing meaningful cinema."

Concluding the note, he wrote, "Awards are a celebration of what has been achieved, but they are also a reminder of the responsibility that lies ahead. This recognition strengthens our belief that stories told with honesty, conviction and purpose will always find their place. This is not the destination. It is a promise to keep pushing boundaries, to keep telling stories that matter and to create cinema that sparks conversations, stirs emotions and leaves a lasting impact. From the bottom of my heart... THANK YOU. This honour belongs to all of us."

About Article 370

For the unversed, Article 370 is directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, who also co-wrote the film with Aditya Dhar, Monal Thaakar, and Arjun Dhawan. The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar.

Article 370: Cast and plot details

Apart from Yami Gautam, the film features Priyamani, Skand Thakur, Ashwini Kaul, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Arun Govil, and Kiran Karmarkar in key roles. The film is based on the 2019 revocation of the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution of India.

Also Read: 72nd National Film Awards Winners: Mammootty, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam get top honours | Full list