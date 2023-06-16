Adipurush: Makers to remove controversial 'Sita' dialogue after Kathmandu Mayor threatens to ban?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Adipurush

Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor Balendra Shah announced to ban the Hindi films from screening in Nepal's capital until a portion of dialogue is removed from Om Raut's film "Adipurush", a retelling of the epic Ramayana. Mayor Shah has given a three-day deadline to make the changes. "Until the line 'Janaki is a daughter of India' contained in the South Indian film 'Adipurush' is removed not just in Nepal but also in India, no Hindi films will be allowed to run in Kathmandu Metropolitan City," Shah wrote on his Facebook wall.

Nepal's Censor Board also decided to hold back permission to Adipurush for the abovementioned reason. For the unversed, in Adipurush trailer, Sita is mentioned as the daughter of India, while, according to Ramayana, Sita was born in Nepal's Janakpur and Lord Ram came and married her. Now, people are waiting to see if the necessary changes will be made to the film or not.

The film is all set to be screened in Nepal from Friday. However, Nepal's Film Censor Board has said that it has given permission to release the film only after cutting the portion of dialogue that describes Sita as daughter of India.

Adipurush has been the subject of unpleasant debates since the release of its teaser last year. The filmmakers came under a lot of fire when the teaser failed to live up to expectations. It caught everyone off-guard the teaser revealed that the movie was not the live-action adaptation of the Indian epic, rather it was live-animation. The VFX work in the teaser was also slammed for its sub-par quality. The reactions were so extreme that the filmmakers were forced to postpone the release date from January and rework the movie's special effects.

About Adipurush

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's 2023 Bollywood movie Adipurush is releasing after a bunch of controversies and dilemmas. Directed by Om Raut, the film hit the screens on June 16 and is looking at a blockbuster opening. Inspired by the Hindu mythological epic Ramayan, the film features Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki and Saif Ali Khan as Ravan. The film carries forward the virtue of Lord Ram which entails Dharma, Courage and Sacrifice which rightly reflects in the elegant poster. Before its theatrical release, the movie will have its world premiere at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

