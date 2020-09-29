Actress who accused Anurag Kashyap for sexual harassment meets Maharashtra governor for Y category security

Image Source : TWITTER/@VISHALVERMA111 Anurag Kashyap has been accused of sexual misconduct towards the actress

Actress, who has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday seeking Y-category security. The meeting took place at Raj Bhavan in the city where the actress was accompanied by Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale.

Her advocate Nitin Satpute told IANS: "We have given a letter to the governor seeking protection, and informed him about the case. Ramdas Athawale ji also requested him to look into the matter because the police are not doing anything. He assured us that he is concerned about atrocities against women happening in the state and will be looking into the matter. I have asked for Y-category security for her and myself. She has threat to her life and I am protecting her, so I am also vulnerable from anti-social elements."

Governor Koshyari took to his Twitter account on Tuesday afternoon and shared a tweet along with some photos about their meeting.

The actress also tweeted from her verified account. She wrote, "Had a great meeting with honorable @maha_governor Shri @BSKoshyari Sir. He had supported me and we have to go all the way. The naysayers will be there but I will not stop, not stop and not stop. Bring it on!!"

The actress had lodged an FIR against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap for rape, wrongful restrain, outraging the modesty of women and wrongful confinement. While Anurag has denied all the allegations, the actress has said that she would go on a hunger strike if the police fail to take any action against the filmmaker.

The actress's lawyer, Nitin Satpute in his official statement had earlier mentioned, “My Client Payal Ghosh has informed me that, “if Justice is not done with her she will go for Hunger strike.”

Talking about the case Satpute spoke to IANS saying, “Our priority is to get Kashyap arrested, because the offence is non-bailable. We have lodged FIR and we have not received any response from Kashyap. We do not want any response but we want the police to arrest him.” With inputs from IANS

