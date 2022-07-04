Actress Priyanka Singh to share screen with Pulkit Samrat in Suswagatam Khushamadeed

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Actress Priyanka Singh

'Kaashi In search of Ganga' fame actress Priyanka Singh will soon be seen in the multi-starrer film 'Suswagatam Khushamadeed'. The actress will be seen sharing the screen space with actor Pulkit Samrat in the upcoming Bollywood project. The film will also star Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif and TV's famous Amma Ji- Meghna Malik.

The story of this movie revolves around maintaining social harmony through love and friendship. Suswagatam Khushamadeed intends to spread a message of love, friendship, and compassion elements that unify our society together. The film will aim to achieve the much-required affection, support, and humor in these dark times.

Before this, Priyanka Singh also played an important role in 'Kaashi In search of Ganga'. In the movie, she was seen sharing the screen with Bollywood star Sharman Joshi. Priyanka played the character of Sharman's younger sister.

Priyanka says she wanted to become an actress from a very young age. "I hail from Uttar Pradesh and moved to Mumbai. I always wanted to get into acting. I managed to stay afloat by doing some TV commercials. While I waited for deals to materialize, I was offered the role of the younger sister of Sharman Joshi in Kashi in search of Ganga. It has helped me a lot. I am sure the only way from here is forward", adds the actress.

Priyanka would be seen playing the role of the sister of the protagonist Isabelle Kaif in her upcoming project Suswagatam Khushamadeed. It is in its post-production phase and is soon to make its theatrical release.

Priyanka says she learned a lot from her senior actors, and directors and even giving auditions has its lessons. "This is my second film with Dhiraj sir, I'm thankful for allowing me to work with him again. I working on this film. It's a funny but meaningful film, to be enjoyed with a social message, so I hope the audience would love it".