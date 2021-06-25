Actress Payal Rohatgi arrested by police in Ahmedabad

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PAYAL ROHATGI Payal Rohatgi

Actress Payal Rohatgi has been arrested by the police in Ahmedabad. She has been accused of sending abusive messages to the chairman of her society on social media, in addition to using obscene language, reportedly she also threatened to implicate other members of the society by false cases. It is being said, that people of the society were troubled for a long time now.

This is not the first that Payal's name was mired in controversy. Earlier in the year 2019, police in Rajasthan had registered a case against the TV actress and reality star for making objectionable remarks in a video. Rohatgi was accused of defaming the wife of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and making objectionable remarks in the video against the family of freedom fighter Motilal Nehru.

For the unversed, Payal has appeared in many Bollywood films like 36 China town, Dhol and Dil Kabaddi to name a few. She also participated in the popular reality show Bigg Boss in the year 2008. Talking about personal life, she is married to wrestler Sangram Singh. They have also appeared together in the reality show 'Nach Baliye'.