Actress Kirti Kulhari falls victim to cyber fraud, loses Rs 2.40 lakh

New Delhi:

Actress Kirti Kulhari, best known for her role in Four More Shots Please, has fallen victim to cyber fraud, with scammers allegedly withdrawing around Rs 2.40 lakh from her bank account through online transactions. As soon as she became aware of the incident, the actress filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police cyber cell.

As per the preliminary information, Kirti Kulhari was targeted in an online fraud, following which a total of Rs 2.40 lakh was withdrawn from her account through multiple transactions. After noticing the suspicious transactions, she immediately contacted her bank and reported the matter to the police.

Kirti Kulhari loses Rs 2.40 lakh to a cyber fraud

The Mumbai Police cyber team has registered a case based on the complaint and started an investigation. Officials are trying to find out how the scammers gained access to the actress' bank account and transferred the money. Police are examining banking records, the digital trail and other technical aspects of the case.

Cyber fraud took place while Kirti Kulhari was watching a film

The incident happened when Kirti Kulhari had gone to a multiplex in Andheri to watch a film on the night of July 24, 2026. During this time, she received a bank alert about a foreign transaction. The message stated that a payment of USD 2,525 had been made using her credit card to AeroMexico Airlines.

Shocked by the sudden alert, Kirti Kulhari immediately contacted the bank's customer service centre. The bank's investigation found that four separate transactions had been made using her card, amounting to more than Rs 2.43 lakh. The bank then blocked the card immediately to prevent any further loss.

Kirti Kulhari's work front

On the work front, Kirti Kulhari was last seen in the fourth and final season of Four More Shots Please! alongside Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, and VJ Bani. She is known for her performances in films and shows like Pink, Criminal Justice, Shaitan and Human.

Kulhari made her acting debut in 2010 with Khichdi: The Movie, which features Anang Desai, Supriya Pathak, Rajeev Mehta and others. She then appeared in Bejoy Nambiar's directorial Shaitan, which was released in 2011.

Also Read:

Kirti Kulhari's Rs 10,000 maid salary remark sparks debate; Mini Mathur says, 'This is below minimum wage'