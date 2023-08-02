Actress accuses Puneet Singh Rajput of rape, police register case against TV actor

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Actress accuses Puneet Singh Rajput of rape

A piece of shocking news has come out from the world of entertainment. Sources have informed that Puneet Singh, a famous actor in the Hindi TV entertainment sector, has been accused of rape. According to the recently received information, it is said that a case has also been registered against him.

An actress had accused the actor of rape at Vanrai police station in Mumbai. Now the police have registered a case against him. In her complaint, the girl has said that Puneeth sexually and unnaturally abused her by luring her into marriage.

After the complaint given by the girl in this matter, the Vanrai police registered a case under 376 (2)(D), 377 IPC against actor Puneet Singh Rajput. The Vanrai police are conducting further investigation into this matter.

