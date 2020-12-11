Actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan announce 33 films, 13 web series for Eros Now

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL HANDLES Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan announce 33 films, 13 web series for Eros Now

Eros Now, on Friday (December 11) announced a slate of 46 stories, which includes 33 film premieres and 13 originals in over eight languages. The line-up was unveiled by Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Ayushmann Khurrana. The actors also took to their social media accounts to announce the news.

Defining their slate as #KahaaniHarRangKi, the streaming service has announced these stories that spread across numerous genres, languages, and narratives.

Eros Now took its Twitter and wrote "33+ film premieres, 13+ originals in 8+ languages, drama, romance, action, aur yeh to bas shuruaat hai! Get ready for non-stop entertainment, unlimited movies and shows. #KahaaniHarRangKi #ErosNow"

Besides the 13 originals and 33 film premieres, 30 quickies, and 10 short films will also be streamed on the OTT platform. A galaxy of big names will feature in these releases, including Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rajkummar Rao, Vikrant Massey, Akshaye Khanna, Ranvir Shorey, Amit Sadh, Dulquer Salmaan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Rituparna Sengupta, Mammootty, Sonali Kulkarni, and Rohini Hattangadi, among others.

#KahaaniHarRangKi will offer original series such as "Pyaar", "Salt City", "Metro Park 2", "754", "The Swap", "Flipkart", "7 Kadam" amongst others. Original films that will premiere on the OTT platform includes Rajkummar Rao's The Last Rave, Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Roam Rome Main and Vikrant Massey's Switch, while premieres across regional languages will consist of titles such as Boxer, Oru Yamandan Premakadha, Bidhrohini and Kesari.

Speaking about the upcoming films and web series, Ridhima Lulla, Chief Content Officer, Eros International PLC, said, "We are committed to investing in quality programming that will appeal to the Indian and global diaspora, and this huge content slate adds to Eros Now’s massive entertainment catalogue. India is witnessing significant demand growth driven by the digital shift and the consumer’s desire to watch programming in different formats and their preferred language. This amazing slate will deepen our connection with the audience and offers entertainment like never before."

