Actor-writer Raj Saluja defies OTT scam accusation by film producer Maan Singh

OTT scam became the talk of the town as names of many actors, writers and producers were dragged in the accusations. One of them was Raj Saluja who was arrested by the Mumbai cyber police for his alleged involvement in the OTT scam. Raj Saluja is the writer of Aditya Roy Kapur’s recent release, Rashtra Kavach Om, and the web series, Shiksha Mandal. He was also the associate producer of Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl.

The OTT scam came into the limelight after film producer Maan Singh filed an FIR for being duped by Rajat Mourya. While Mourya continues to stay behind bars, Raj was immediately out on bail. Articulating this event as a bombshell, he stated that he was being erroneously towed into this legal case. Fending off, Raj Saluja said, "I'm dismissing the kind of accusation that has been made against me. It was between Rajat Mourya and Maan Singh. I was the writer of the show that they were producing, and in the process, I and Maan Singh decided to make another show. We exchanged all the terms and conditions over emails."

Raj Saluja is confident that this case will have nothing against him. He says, "I have my emails and everything in place, which clearly proves that I was just a writer on his project. Bringing my name was a clear intention to get attention in the media, as they knew I have big projects coming up. This is merely a publicity stunt, and I was nowhere at fault. This wrongdoing has vandalized my decades-earned image. There is zero evidence of my involvement in anything done by Rajat to Maan. The case won't stand ground in court, and we will do what the law requires."

Raj Saluja is yet to take legal action as he is waiting for the final charge sheet. He also mentioned, "Giving highlights as an OTT scam was to grab attention and eyeballs; otherwise, why would the media print about some Maan Singh and Rajat Mourya?"

