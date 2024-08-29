Actor-politician Mukesh M booked by Kerala Police following actress Minu Muneer's complaint

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Actor turned politician and CPI (M) leader Mukesh M

An FIR has been registered against actor and CPI (M) MLA from Kerala's Kollam, Mukesh M, after actress Minu Muneer filed a complaint against him. Kerala Police informed news agency ANI on Thursday, ''FIR has been registered against actor Mukesh, CPI (M) MLA from Kollam constituency. The FIR was registered on the basis of the complaint of an actress.''

The police also added that another FIR has been registered against Actor Jayasurya on the complaint of the same actress, under Section 354 which deals with intent to outrage modesty. Special Investigation Team (SIT) has taken the statement of the actress yesterday (Wednesday)."

Muneer has accused actors Mukesh M, Jayasurya, Maniyanpilla Raju, and Idavela Babu of both verbal and physical abuse during their collaborations on film projects.

Speaking to ANI, Muneer detailed her experiences, alleging a range of misconduct. "Once, as I was coming out from the toilet, Jayasurya hugged me from behind and even kissed me forcefully... After that, Idavela Babu expressed his interest in a sexual relationship with me," she claimed.

She further described troubling interactions with Maniyanpilla Raju, including inappropriate suggestions regarding her hotel accommodation. The allegations surfaced shortly after the resignation of director Ranjith and actor Siddique from their positions in the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), following separate accusations against them.

Muneer's allegations were initially shared on her Facebook page, where she recounted a series of incidents dating back to 2013. "I am writing to report a series of incidents of physical and verbal abuse I suffered at the hands of Mukesh, Maniyanpilla Raju, Idavela Babu, Jayasurya, Advocate Chandrasekharan, production controller Noble and Vichu," Muneer wrote.

She stated that the abuse led her to leave the Malayalam film industry and relocate to Chennai. In response to these serious accusations, actor Mukesh M, who is also a Member of the Legislative Assembly, issued a press release asserting his innocence.

"In response to the allegations raised against me and other film industry colleagues, I welcome the ongoing investigations. A fair and transparent inquiry is crucial to uncover the truth behind the accusations being discussed in the public domain," he said.

Mukesh alleged that Muneer had previously sought financial assistance and attempted to blackmail him. "This group, which has been persistently blackmailing me for money, has now turned against me at this opportune moment," Mukesh stated. He has called for a thorough and transparent investigation to clear his name.

The controversy is further intensified by the recent release of a redacted version of the Justice Hema Committee report, which outlines various cases of harassment and exploitation in the Malayalam film industry.

(With ANI inputs)

