Bhojpuri actor and singer Pawan Singh has left fans surprised after announcing that he has severed ties with his entire family and extended relatives. On Sunday, November 29, the actor shared an emotional note on his Instagram Story, expressing his distress over the situation and seeking forgiveness from the Bhojpuri community.

Pawan Singh announces split from family

Sharing a picture featuring his mother and elder brother, Pawan Singh on Sunday wrote that he was making the announcement after reaching the limit of his tolerance. He began his note with the lines, "Jab ghar ke chakkar mein pad jaalen aadmi, sab Ved Shastra bhula jaalen aadmi (When a man gets entangled in family matters, he forgets all his wisdom and teachings)."

He further wrote, "Bardaasht ki seema paar hone ke baad, bahut dukhi hoke post kar raha hoon. Aur aap sabhi Bhojpuriya samaj se haath jod ke kshama chahta hoon (After reaching the limits of my patience, I am making this post with a heavy heart. I sincerely apologise to the entire Bhojpuri community with folded hands)."

(Image Source : IG/PAWAN SINGH)Screengrab taken from Pawan Singh's Instagram Story.

Notably, the statement comes amid Pawan Singh's ongoing divorce proceedings with his wife, Jyoti Singh.

Pawan Singh makes exception for mother and brother

However, Pawan made it clear that his decision did not include his mother and eldest brother, Ranu Singh. Expressing his love and support for them, he wrote, "Haan, jo mujhe paida ki hai meri maa aur mera sabse bada bhai Ranu Singh, uske liye jab tak zinda hoon jaan haazir hai (However, my mother, who gave birth to me, and my eldest brother, Ranu Singh, will always have my unconditional support. I am willing to give my life for them as long as I live)."

Concluding his note, the Bhojpuri star addressed his followers as a small member of their families and signed off with his name.

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